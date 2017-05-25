Ricardo Lamas Draws the Korean Zombie as Several UFC 214 Bouts Announced

Ricardo Lamas has drawn Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, in a pivotal featherweight addition to the UFC 214 fight card slated for July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

Lamas (17-5) sits at No. 3 in the UFC featherweight division, but alternating wins and losses in his last few bouts has him sitting on the fringe of the title picture. Coming off of a victory over Charles Oliveira in his most recent fight, Lamas hopes to move from the fringe smack into the thick of title talk with a win over Jung.

No. 5 ranked Jung (14-4) made his successful return to the Octagon in a headlining victory over Dennis Bermudez at the UFC's Super Bowl weekend Fight Night in Houston earlier this year. The South Korean fighter had been sidelined for the past couple of years while he fulfilled his country's mandatory military service requirement.

The UFC announced Lamas vs. Jung on Wednesday, while also adding Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling, Kailin Curran vs. Alexandra Albu, Joshua Burkman vs. Drew Dober, Dmitrii Smoliakov vs. Adam Wieczorek, and Eric Shelton vs. Jarred Brooks to the UFC 214 fight card.

