Ricardo Drue, soca music star, dies at 38: 'This is devastating'

Singer Ricardo Drue, a star in the world of soca music, has died. He was 38.

Drue's death was confirmed in a post on the singer's official Instagram page Tuesday. A cause of death was not given.

"Thank you for the massive outpouring of love and condolences on the passing of our brother and friend Ricardo Drue," the post read. "It is evident that Ricardo was truly loved and we are consoled knowing that his impact extended worldwide. His sudden passing has left us all shattered and as such we are asking for privacy as we make sense of this devastating loss."

The announcement of Drue's death follows reports that Drue died Tuesday at a hospital in Antigua and Barbuda after being found unresponsive. In a follow-up Instagram post, Drue's team spoke out against a photo and voice memo being shared online in relation to the singer's death.

"The photo and voice note has caused tremendous trauma to his children, fiancée, family, friends and team," the post read. "We kindly request that this be immediately condemned and disregarded by all."

Drue’s fiancée, soca singer Patrice Roberts, took to Instagram on Tuesday to mourn the loss of her fiancé, sharing a past video of herself planting a kiss on Drue's cheek. A representative for Roberts confirmed Drue's death in an email to USA TODAY Tuesday.

"I do anything to hear your voice," Roberts captioned the post. "Wake up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

As a singer, Drue was best known for his fusion of soca, R&B and reggae, according to the official website of consultancy firm CaribbeanEntertainment.com (CE), which represented Drue. In addition to his work as a solo artist, which included hits such as "Get Wild" and "Nah Leaving feat. Patrice Roberts," Drue also served as lead vocalist of the group Crossovah.

Throughout his career, Drue performed alongside major acts such as Mario, Sean Kingston, Ziggy Marley and Jeffrey Osborne, per CE.

Fans remember late singer Ricardo Drue with social media tributes

Several of Drue's fans have flocked to social media to remember the singer’s musical impact.

"Soca world lost a good man today," X user @TriniGold_ wrote. "Ricardo Drue I’m thankful I got to see you in your PRIME before you left us. Every song will hit so much harder now."

Soca world lost a good man today. Ricardo Drue I’m thankful I got to see you in your PRIME before you left us. Every song will hit so much harder now. ESP toxic love cause I sing that to my boyfriend all the time 😭😭😭 — TRINI THE STALLION 🥴 (@TriniGold_) December 12, 2023

"Very very sad news about Ricardo Drue," @thesocahontas wrote on X. "I was just dancing to ‘Professional Drinker’ last night. Thank you for the beautiful music. Rest easy."

"Ricardo Drue was still very young and in his prime, with young kids," X user @tsunamitaj wrote. "It’s not making any sense at all. This is devastating."

"RIP to the soca legend Ricardo Drue," @SweetSabs31 wrote on X. "After seeing him on the road in Trinidad and watching him perform on uber soca all this year I was really looking forward to his new music next year."

RIP to the soca legend Ricardo Drue. After seeing him on the road in Trinidad and watching him perform on uber soca all this year I was really looking forward to his new music next year — Sabrina ❤ (@SweetSabs31) December 13, 2023

"Nah I’m still processing this Ricardo Drue news," X user @verniejtweets wrote. "This man has been such a presence in the soca scene for the last few years his absence will absolutely be felt. RIP."

