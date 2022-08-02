Ric Flair Wins His "Last Match" at 73 Years Old

After five decades of professional wrestling, the stylin', profilin', limousine riding, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair has officially retired from the sport by winning Ric Flair's Last Match. Taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, the 73-year-old Flair joined his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The 16-time world champion was faced with a great deal of abuse including getting hit in the head with a heel, blading for the full blood effect, and going for a ride to suplex city. Near the end of the match, he even faked a heart attack to buy some time. All in the presence of legends like Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Undertaker, Flair finished the match with a signature figure-four leglock.

While many fans have commented that it was uncomfortable to watch the 73-year-old take part in the pay-per-view, others are impressed that he was able to go out in such a spectacular way.

2022 will be know as the year that Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and Vince McMahon had their last matches. Crazy. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/X86wt28HIV — Rasslin Fan (@RassslinFan) August 1, 2022

