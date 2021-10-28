Riber: Revenues at end-September 2021: €15.8m

Revenues at end-September 2021: €15.8m

11% third-quarter revenue growth

€20.3m (+12%) order book at September 30, 2021

Bezons, October 28, 2021 – 5:45pm – RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is reporting its revenues for the year to end-September 2021.

Change in revenues

€m 2021 2020 Change 1st quarter 3.2 5.4 -41% 2nd quarter 6.0 6.2 -2% 3rd quarter 6.6 5.9 +11% Total 9-month revenues 15.8 17.5 -9%





At September 30 (€m) 2021 2020 Change Systems 7.5 9.5 -22% Evaporators 0.1 0.1 ns Services and accessories 8.2 7.9 +5% Total 9-month revenues 15.8 17.5 -9%

Revenues at September 30, 2021 came to €15.8m, down 9% from September 30, 2020. Following a first-half contraction of 20%, revenues for the third quarter came in 11% higher than the same period the previous year.

MBE systems revenues totaled €7.5m for the first nine months of the year, down 22%. This change reflects the seasonality of the delivery schedule, focused on the second half of the year in 2021.

Revenues for services and accessories totaled €8.2m, up 5%, in line with the Company’s targets.

Evaporator revenues remained at a non-significant level due to the lack of investment in OLED screen production equipment.

The breakdown of revenues at end-September 2021 was as follows: 48% for Europe, 45% for Asia and 7% for North America.

Order book developments

At September 30 (€m) 2021 2020 Change Systems 12.6 8.6 +45% Services and accessories 7.7 9.6 -19% Total order book 20.3 18.2 +12%

The commercial turnaround measures rolled out over the year have continued to deliver benefits. During the third quarter of 2021, RIBER recorded orders for one production system and two research systems (including the order announced on October 4, 2021), while further strengthening its services and accessories business.

At September 30, 2021, the order book represented €20.3m, up 12% from September 30, 2020. MBE systems orders are up 45% to €12.6m and include six systems to be delivered in 2021, including two production systems, as well as one research system to be delivered in 2022. Orders for services and accessories were consolidated at a good level in relation to a high basis for comparison in 2020.

Outlook

In view of the industrial production schedule for the fourth quarter, RIBER is able to confirm its forecast for 2021, with full-year revenues of over €30m and €1.2m of operating income.

Next date: 2021 full-year revenues will be released on Monday January 31, 2022 (before start of trading).

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com



