RIBER POSTPONES THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2022 FIRST-HALF EARNINGS

Bezons, September 1, 2022 – 5:45 p.m. – RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, announces the postponement of the publication of its 2022 first-half earnings.

Initially scheduled for September 28 before start of trading, the first-half earnings will be published on October 7, 2022, after close of trading, following the Supervisory Board meeting scheduled for October 6, 2022, to approve the RIBER’s half-yearly accounts as of June 30, 2022.

Next date

2022 first-half earnings on Friday October 7, 2022, after close of trading

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

