RIBER announces two new orders for MBE research machines

Bezons, July 25, 2022 - 8:00am (CET) - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing orders for two Compact 21 research systems in Europe.

The CNRS-CRHEA, a research laboratory recognized worldwide for its expertise in the epitaxy of semiconductor materials, has just ordered a Compact 21 system to strengthen its research capacities on emerging semiconductor materials.

RIBER has also sold another Compact 21 system to the FOTON Institute, a center of academic excellence in photonics for information technology, which will help expand its research capabilities.

The acquisition of these two RIBER’s equipment was carried out through the NANOFUTUR Project. Financed by the French government via the National Research Agency, this project aims at structuring the French nanotechnology community for the next ten years, by providing it with the state-of-the-art equipment that will allow it to evolve at the highest worldwide level.

These two ordered systems will be delivered in 2023.

As well as demonstrating once again the commercial success of the Compact 21 product range, the world's best-selling research MBE system, these two new orders highlight the Compact 21's suitability with highest reference standards for research on III-V, II-VI, nitride & oxide materials.

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

