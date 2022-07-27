RIBER: 2022 FIRST-HALF REVENUES

RIBER

Press release

2022 FIRST-HALF REVENUES

• Revenues stable for the first half of 2022 despite the shortage of electronic components

• Strong growth in the order book at end-June: +76%

Bezons, July 27, 2022 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the first half of 2022.

Business developments





At June 30 (€m) 2022 2021 Change Systems 2.9 2.8 +5% Services and accessories 6.3 6.5 -3% Total reported revenues 9.2 9.3 -1%

2022 first-half revenues came to €9.2m, stable compared with the previous year on account of the difficulties sourcing electronic components, which prevented further deliveries over this period.

MBE systems revenues totaled €2.9m, up +5% from the first half of 2021.

Revenues for services and accessories came to €6.3m, with a limited year-on-year contraction of -3%.

The breakdown of RIBER’s half-year revenues at June 30, 2022 was as follows: 39% for Europe, 56% for Asia and 5% for North America.

Order book developments

At June 30 (€m) 2022 2021 Change Systems 23.0 10.5 +119% Services and accessories 7.6 6.9 +10% Total order book 30.6 17.4 +76%

In a context of MBE market growth, the first half of 2022 recorded a very strong improvement in the level of new orders, with eight MBE systems ordered during the first half of the year, including four production systems, and a stronger level of orders for services and accessories.

The order book at June 30, 2022 came to €30.6m, with +76% growth versus June 30, 2021.

The systems order book is up +119% to €23.0m, based on four production systems, compared with one in 2021, and seven research systems, versus four in 2021. It does not include: i) the orders announced on July 25 for two research systems, or ii) the option to buy announced on June 8 covering four production machines for which the firm orders will be confirmed when the export license is obtained.

The services and accessories order book is up +10% to €7.6m, confirming the positive trend for the research and production MBE activities.

Outlook

RIBER continues to face a shortage of deliveries of electronic boxes (resulting from the current microprocessor shortage), which are crucial components for the Company’s MBE machines to operate. Machine revenues for the second half of the year are therefore uncertain, as the planned system deliveries are dependent on the resumption of deliveries of electronic boxes.

The reduced visibility in the short term does not detract from the robust positioning of the Company’s activities or their potential for growth over the medium and long term.

First-half earnings and the outlook for the full year will be published on September 28, 2022 before start of trading.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com



Contacts

RIBER



Stéphane Berterretche



tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00



invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS



Cyril Combe



tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68



cyril.combe@calyptus.net



