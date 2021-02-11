The government extends and increases compensation to the audiovisual sector for production stoppages caused by COVID-19

Audiovisual industry: The Government of Canada announces the extension and increase of compensation related to COVID-19 until March 31, 2022.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, confirmed today that $50 million has been added to the initial funding for the Short-Term Compensation Fund for Canadian Audiovisual Productions (STCF). The fund was launched last fall to support audiovisual industry productions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The STCF funding has increased to $100 million, which allows more productions to make use of the program during the busiest time of the year for the industry. Telefilm, which administers the program, can now compensate a production company whose project had to be abandoned or interrupted due to a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis on the set or an outbreak on the production team.

Since the launch of the STCF last October, 160 productions have applied for coverage valued at more than $106 million in total. Together, these projects represent several thousand jobs and more than half a billion dollars in production activities. The STCF has made it possible for close to 50 productions to complete filming so far.



Quotes

"Our movies, television and productions are known throughout the world. That's why it was essential for our government to continue to support the Canadian audiovisual industry and its workers. The COVID-19 pandemic is still slowing growth in this sector. We must act now to protect jobs and maintain this industry's vitality."



—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Short-Term Compensation Fund is vital to ensuring that our talented creators continue to do what they do best—bring Canadian stories to big and small screens around the world. Thank you to the Honourable Steven Guilbeault and to the Government of Canada for your ongoing support."



—Christa Dickenson, Executive Director, Telefilm Canada

Story continues

Quick Facts

The STCF is a temporary measure administered by Telefilm Canada. Its purpose is to minimize the consequences of the lack of insurance coverage for interruptions in filming and the abandonment of productions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the audiovisual production sector. To learn more about eligibility requirements, visit Telefilm Canada's website.

Associated Links

Short-Term Compensation Fund for Canadian Audiovisual Productions (STCF)

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/10/c0602.html