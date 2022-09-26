The Rhythm Method Is All Over TikTok. Here's What Women Need To Know

Rachel Moss
·8 min read
(Photo: Sophie Mayanne via Getty Images)
(Photo: Sophie Mayanne via Getty Images)

(Photo: Sophie Mayanne via Getty Images)

Some call it the rhythm method, others talk about natural family planning, fertility awareness or natural contraception.

Whatever name you know it by, it’s having a major moment on TikTok. Videos about the “rhythm method” have gained a staggering 905 million views on the platform, while videos about “natural family planning” have reached 61 million.

The actual content of these clips varies wildly – no surprise, given the sheer volume of them. You’ll find self-proclaimed “fertility coaches” and “period experts” detailing the benefits, alongside women claiming life is better off without the pill. There’s also those sounding a warning that, as contraception, it’s a “terrible idea”, and the odd healthcare professional trying to wade through the noise and deliver nuance – not easy, in snackable, two minute form.

For her part, Annabel Sowemimo, a sexual and reproductive health doctor and founder of the community interest group Decolonising Contraception, thinks it’s a positive thing that people are discussing these topics on social media, because, ultimately, it helps to break down “barriers of marginalisation and inequality in sexual and reproductive healthcare”.

But be careful about following advice from those unqualified to give it, Dr Sowemimo says, because there’s also “a lot of misinformation”.

So, what is natural family planning? 

In a nutshell, natural family planning (NFP) involves monitoring and recording different fertility signals during your menstrual cycle to work out when you’re most likely to get pregnant.

While some people use these methods because they want to become a parent, others (including many of those posting on TikTok) advocate this as a method of medical-free contraception.

“It’s using what we call fertility indicators,” Dr Sowemimo explains. “So certain bits of body physiology, plus your menstrual cycle calendar, to work out your fertility window.”

Fertility indicators can include temperature monitoring (your temperature usually goes up slightly when you’re ovulating), cervical secretions (aka discharge, which changes through the stages of your cycle), and tracking your symptoms using a calendar.

“Usually, this is a method that people can use if they have regular cycles and they have been off hormonal contraception for at least kind of a couple of cycles, so they know that that’s their regular period,” Dr Sowemimo says.

Those using NFP might abstain from sex during their fertile window or double up using another method of contraception, such as condoms.

Why this growing interest in the rhythm method? 

Well, there are a range of apps available now, making fertility tracking easier to complete via your phone. A 2019 survey from Natural Cycles – one of the most popular – found that 36% of UK women surveyed said they’re avoiding other forms of contraception because they’re opposed to taking hormones.

The reasons for this are complex. Yes, the pill was widely heralded as the gateway to women’s sexual liberation. But there’s no denying it has also cemented contraception as a woman’s responsibility.

Dr Sowemimo says people are intrigued by NFP, thinking it presents an escape from the “shackles” of the contraceptive burden. But don’t be fooled – checking your temperature and discharge and logging your symptoms on an app daily is actually far more labour intensive than popping a pill each morning – or night.

(Photo: Sophie Mayanne via Getty Images)
(Photo: Sophie Mayanne via Getty Images)

(Photo: Sophie Mayanne via Getty Images)

Apps like Natural Cycles, which launched in 2013, are nothing new. The market leader was told to stop advertising itself as “a highly accurate method of contraception” in the UK in 2018, though it is FDA-approved in the US. So why the sudden TikTok interest?

Dr Sowemimo says it’s understandable that more people are curious about natural family planning in current political and social contexts.

“In the US, you’ve had this uptick in fears around birth control access, because of Roe v. Wade overturning,” she explains. “So people are like, ‘Well, if I use something which isn’t medicalised, then there’s not that worry of not been able to get access to that method, if laws or legislation changes.’”

There are also concerns around contraception access in the UK. Under the newly-released Women’s Health Strategy and the Sexual Reproductive Health Strategy, policy makers say they’re addressing how contraception is commissioned across the country – because the current system is not working.

There’s “a lot of issues with access and structure and funding,” says Dr Sowemimo.

GP appointments are hard to come by. Nearly half of respondents (47%) in the most recent GP Patient Survey said it was not easy to get through to their GP practice on the phone. In some areas, GP surgeries are only accepting appointments for “medial emergencies”, due to staff shortages.

Besides, not all GP clinics are set up for fitting long active contraceptives, such as the coil (also called an IUD).

“What this means is, that people are constantly having to take their pants off multiple times to be examined, when they probably could do everything, like have their smear and their IUD fitted, all in one go,” says Dr Sowemimo.

Co-ordinating multiple appointments takes time and travelling to these appointments costs money. Both barriers are likely to hit women on low incomes, parents and those juggling multiple jobs the hardest.

Dr Sowemimo says she’s heard of patients having to wait months to have IUDs fitted or removed if they later experience side effects.

“It is really unacceptable,” she says. “There are people going out of their areas [for treatment]. And I’ve had people tell me that they’ve attempted removal themselves. People have tried to pull out IUDs in the bath and stuff like that.

“If you look at a video online, people might think it’s really straightforward. But if it gets stuck, it could be an absolute nightmare.”

Without confidence they’ll have access to a healthcare professional for contraceptive prescriptions or removal, some women are leaning towards the rhythm method to maintain “body autonomy”, she adds.

Dr Sowemimo has also noticed people leaning towards natural methods in order to abide by a vegan lifestyle. (Did you know that lactose, which derives from cow’s milk, is present in all currently available contraceptive pills in the UK?)

Is natural family planning a good idea, then? 

There isn’t a black and white answer to this. For those who can’t access other forms of contraception or don’t want to because of the issues outlined above, fertility tracking may be a better option than, say, crossing your fingers and hoping for the best. But it’s certainly not fail-safe.

How accurate the method is varies highly, depending on the individual person and how you conduct your fertility tracking.

(Photo: Ashley Armitage / Refinery29 for Getty Images via Getty Images)
(Photo: Ashley Armitage / Refinery29 for Getty Images via Getty Images)

(Photo: Ashley Armitage / Refinery29 for Getty Images via Getty Images)

“We always talk about ‘typical’ use and ‘perfect’ use,” Dr Sowemimo explains. “So with perfect use, you’d get around one pregnancy out of 100 with fertility awareness method. When it’s not perfect use, it’s about 24 in 100 pregnancies– and that’s for average use.”

Even with the utmost dedication, interpreting your fertility tracking results can be confusing.

Your temperature can change for other reasons unrelated to ovulation, potentially skewing results. “If you are unwell, or if you’ve been drinking alcohol, your temperature can change,” says Dr Sowemimo.

“And we’re talking about point something of a degree that we’re looking for in terms of signifiers of ovulation, it is a very subtle temperature change.”

Cervical secretions can also be tricksy to monitor consistently. “Some people have mucus throughout the whole cycle, it just changes slightly, and some people never have any mucus, it’s very, very dry. So what they’re looking for is very, very subtle.”

“I always say ‘how not-pregnant do you want to be?’”Dr Annabel Sowemimo

Some of the leading apps that advocate for this method say it’s as reliable as the combined contraceptive pill – or even slightly better. But Dr Sowemimo warns that trials are usually conducted by companies with a vested interest and there’s yet to be wide-scale, independent, impartial analysis.

This method may also be unsuitable for those with underlying conditions.

“If you have other conditions like polycystic ovaries, which throw your cycle off and you won’t have periods for ages, you’re not going to know when you’re ovulating, or ovulation isn’t regular, so this method is not going to be reliable for you,” Dr Sowemimo says.

Whatever contraception method you’re considering, Dr Sowemimo believes you should look at the associated risks and ask yourself: “How much would pregnancy bother you?”

“I always say ‘how not-pregnant do you want to be?’” she says. “If you want to use [NFP] and if you got pregnant, and it wouldn’t be so much of an issue,  then that’s cool.

“Also, you need to be aware of how you feel about abortion. If having an abortion would make you really traumatised – which for some people, it would – then this is probably not the right method for you.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Pound slumps to all-time low against dollar

    Sterling plunged by 4% in early Asia trade to the lowest level since decimalisation in 1971.

  • California man accuses Southwest Airlines passenger of physically assaulting and hurling racist slurs at his wife on flight to Phoenix

    In a series of tweets, Google software engineer Faraaz Sareshwala wrote that the incident left his wife "violated, voiceless, and powerless."

  • Floyd Mayweather rolled back the years to score a quick KO against Manny Pacquiao's fighter Mikuru Asakura

    In the latest Floyd Mayweather news, the American boxer made a statement with a second-round knockout over Mikuru Asakura at a Rizin show in Japan.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Mark Kastelic scored the winner as the Ottawa Senators stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 and take the second game of a split-squad doubleheader that kicked off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris and Tyler Motte, into an empty net, had the other goals for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, Ottawa's projected backup netminder when the regular schedule gets going next month, made 13 saves in just over 30 minutes of

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • MPs honour 1972 Summit Series players to mark 50th anniversary

    Members of Parliament took a break from politics Thursday to honour Team Canada players who participated in the legendary 1972 Summit Series. Parliamentarians made statements marking the 50th anniversary of a key moment in Canadian sports history: the eight-game series played by Canada and the Soviet Union in September 1972. Canada ultimately won the series in dramatic fashion when Paul Henderson scored in the dying seconds of the final game to propel the team to a record of four wins, three los

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa