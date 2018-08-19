Rhys Hoskins found Little League viral star Big Al to discuss their love of dingers

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins is known for hitting bombs. So when he saw Little League dinger-hitter Alfred Delia — better known as “Big Al” — profess his love of the home run, he just had to meet the 12-year-old slugger.

Hoskins got his wish Sunday. He found “Big Al” during the Little League Classic, and decided to make a video of his own, where he and “Big Al” let people know they love dingers.

Just a couple dudes who enjoy Dingers! Big Al, you are the man!!! #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/K8aFEKNa4Y — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) August 19, 2018





Little Leaguer “Big Al” became a viral sensation

If you don’t know Alfred Delia’s story, where have you been? “Big Al” went viral after his 16-word introduction for the Little League World Series took off.

Welp, found my favorite baseball player ever. pic.twitter.com/8S95NVIqb0 — Sports Liker (@Ianmurray7) August 10, 2018





If you want to know more about the 12-year-old who hits dingers, you’re in luck. “Big Al” spoke to Yahoo Sports and appeared on the Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast.

Rhys Hoskins and “Big Al” can hit some dingers

We don’t have the official stats on “Big Al,” but we’re going to assume he’s hit plenty of home runs. That’s something he has in common with Hoskins. In his first 164 games, Hoskins has gone yard 43 times.

With all that power in one video, we just have one question: When the camera stopped recording who was giving dinger-hitting tips and who was receiving them?

Story Continues

Rhys Hoskins and “Big Al” teamed up to let you know they love hitting dingers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Nun steals the show in epic first pitch for White Sox

• Jimmy G looks sharp in preseason vs. Texans

• ‘Confused’ Ohio State community braces for Urban Meyer decision

• Jeter, Girardi missing from 1998 Yankees reunion

