A Rhyl tongue-twister after a few too many

This is not a new idea (Tongue-twisters could be used to gauge alcohol-intoxication levels, study finds, 9 November). When I was “nobbut a lass”, in 1957, I heard an Al Read sketch on the radio in which the police said to a drunk: “Can you say Aberystwyth?” To which he replied: “No, but I can say Rhyl three times.”

Kaye McGann

Standlake, Oxfordshire

• It is likely that Harold Wilson would have approved of tongue-twister tests for intoxication. He only took another glass if he could faultlessly say: “I am president of the Royal Statistical Society.”

Richard Rawles

Honorary research fellow in experimental psychology, UCL

• I wonder if there’s a reason why the UK’s highest life satisfaction score is found in the Shetland Islands (People in UK are overall less happy than before pandemic, ONS finds, 7 November)? It also happens to be the farthest place in the UK from Westminster.

John Hunter

Holmes Chapel, Cheshire

• It looks like, although Suella Braverman is inside the tent, she is pissing inwards (Rishi Sunak under pressure to sack Suella Braverman over Met criticism, 9 November).

Jim Waight

Hertford

• Does the art gallery in the former gents’ toilets (Letters, 8 November) have Marcel Duchamp’s urinal in its permanent exhibition?

Richard Ellerker

Warboys, Cambridgeshire

