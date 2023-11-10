A Rhyl tongue-twister after a few too many
This is not a new idea (Tongue-twisters could be used to gauge alcohol-intoxication levels, study finds, 9 November). When I was “nobbut a lass”, in 1957, I heard an Al Read sketch on the radio in which the police said to a drunk: “Can you say Aberystwyth?” To which he replied: “No, but I can say Rhyl three times.”
Kaye McGann
Standlake, Oxfordshire
• It is likely that Harold Wilson would have approved of tongue-twister tests for intoxication. He only took another glass if he could faultlessly say: “I am president of the Royal Statistical Society.”
Richard Rawles
Honorary research fellow in experimental psychology, UCL
• I wonder if there’s a reason why the UK’s highest life satisfaction score is found in the Shetland Islands (People in UK are overall less happy than before pandemic, ONS finds, 7 November)? It also happens to be the farthest place in the UK from Westminster.
John Hunter
Holmes Chapel, Cheshire
• It looks like, although Suella Braverman is inside the tent, she is pissing inwards (Rishi Sunak under pressure to sack Suella Braverman over Met criticism, 9 November).
Jim Waight
Hertford
• Does the art gallery in the former gents’ toilets (Letters, 8 November) have Marcel Duchamp’s urinal in its permanent exhibition?
Richard Ellerker
Warboys, Cambridgeshire
• Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication in our letters section.