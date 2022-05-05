RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022: Dates, times, and how to buy tickets

The annual Chelsea Flower Show will take place later this month. (Getty Images)

The Chelsea Flower Show is back this month–taking place in May for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the annual Royal Horticultural Society event went virtual due to Covid restrictions, while the 2021 event was held in September instead.

And gardening fans are sure to be delighted with what the show has to offer this year.

The Chelsea Flower Show will feature show gardens which “provide a slice of gardening theatre” while the sanctuary gardens “embrace the benefits of gardens on wellbeing.”

The Great Pavillion will be filled with impressive floral displays, while the Houseplant Studios will return to Ranelagh Gardens to offer visitors house plant inspiration.

Furthermore, the latest discoveries in horticultural science will be exhibited in the Discovery Zone, and there will be trade stands for visitors to purchase gardening products.

Find out everything you need to know about attending the Chelsea Flower Show below.

Where is the Chelsea Flower Show?

The Chelsea Flower Show is held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. The address is London Gate, Royal Hospital Road, Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, SW3 4SR.

Sloane Square tube station, which is on the District and Circle Lines, is 10-minute walk away. There will also be shuttle buses from Battersea Park and Victoria Station.

When is the Chelsea Flower Show 2022?

The Chelsea Flower Show will be open to RHS members on May 24-25 from 8am until 8pm.

The show will then be open to the public on May 26-27 from 8am until 8pm, and on May 28, from 8am until 5.30pm. There will also be a late event on May 27, from 5.30pm until 10pm.

How to buy Chelsea Flower Show tickets and prices

Tickets for the Chelsea Flower Show are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased via the RHS website .

All member tickets are currently sold out, but there are some public tickets left, at the time of writing.

All day tickets (8am until 8pm) for May 27 are available for £85.85 and all day tickets (8am until 5.30pm) are available for May 28, also for £85.85. Ticket prices will increase from May 5.

There are show and hotel packages still available from £521.20 for members and £555.20 for members of the public.