RHP Alex Cobb agrees to 1-year contract with the Detroit Tigers, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have added Alex Cobb to their rotation, agreeing to a one-year contract with the veteran right-hander.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

Detroit earned an AL wild card this year for its first postseason appearance since 2014. It swept Houston in the opening round before it was eliminated by Cleveland in five games in their AL Division Series.

The 37-year-old Cobb joins a rotation fronted by AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Cobb appeared in just three games this season, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA for the Guardians. He also pitched in two postseason games for the AL Central champions.

Cobb started Game 3 of the ALDS at Detroit, allowing two runs and three hits in three innings in a 3-0 loss.

Cobb went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts for San Francisco in 2023. He had hip surgery that October, and that kept him out for the beginning of this season.

He was traded from the Giants to the Guardians in July.

Cobb is 79-76 with a 3.84 ERA in 233 career starts over 13 seasons, also playing for Tampa Bay, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Boston native was selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2006 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2011 and spent his first six seasons with the Rays.

AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

