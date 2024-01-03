“RHOSLC” Women Claim Monica Garcia 'Deceived All of Us' in Shocking Season 4 Finale Confrontation

The women of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ broke down in tears after discovering their costar took part in alleged “character assassinations"

Monica Garcia is on thin ice with the ladies of Salt Lake City.

The Housewife finished her rookie season at odds with her castmates after the ladies discovered on Tuesday's season 4 finale that she was allegedly responsible for the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease.

Heather Gay explained the account was "dedicated to annihilating and exposing" former Housewife Jen Shah and also claimed Garcia "troll[ed]" her, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose. (Shah is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing scheme.)

"These were character assassinations," Heather said of Reality Von Tease's content since its creation over three years ago. "But we never knew who it was."

Heather made the alleged discovery on the cast's final day in Bermuda after her longtime hairdresser and friend of Monica's, Tenesha, "came clean" about Monica's involvement. After breaking the news to Meredith, Lisa and Whitney, Heather confronted Monica at dinner.

"I know who you really are," Heather told Monica. "Who you really are is the cyberbully internet troll Reality Von Tease."

While Monica initially denied her involvement in the account, she admitted to posting videos that she recorded of Jen, who she worked for at the time.



"I didn’t say s--- about anyone else other than Jen and I will own that to the grave," she shouted at the women, claiming several other people, including Heather's hairdresser Tenesha, were responsible for the account.

In a confessional, Monica said she didn't see Reality Von Tease as a "bad thing," rather she claimed, "I think that's just telling the truth."



The episode comes less than two months after news of Heather and Monica's legal battle broke. Per The Salt Lake Tribune, Heather and her med spa company Beauty Lab + Laser first sued Garcia over an alleged missed payment in August. Garcia countersued in September and claimed in a court filing that the procedure was “botched and negligently performed.”

Speaking to Variety in November, Heather admitted she has no plans to film with Monica ever again. “I don’t think I ever will, ever," she said at the outlet's Women of Reality TV dinner, presented by DIRECTV in Los Angeles. "It’s pretty definitive for myself. I can’t speak for my other cast members but for me, it’s pretty clear.”

In the same interview, Heather alluded to the season's dramatic ending, calling what unfolded in Bermuda “beyond anything I’ve ever experienced in my own life or anything I’ve seen on television.” She also told the outlet that the season 4 reunion, which was filmed in November and will air later this month, provided little resolve.

“The way it all exploded and didn’t really resolve at the reunion is something to watch for as well,” Heather added.

While Monica faced major conflict with fellow castmate Lisa Barlow throughout the season, her friendship with Heather seemingly blossomed. In fact, it was Heather who planned the ladies' cast trip to Bermuda in honor of Monica's birthday.

However, viewers saw the growing tension between the two at the start of the trip, particularly during Monica's heated birthday dinner, where Heather attacked Monica over her relationship status. By the end of episode 15, the two seemingly squashed their beef as the drama between Heather and another Housewife unfolded.

After Monica's involvement in the Instagram troll account came to light, the women wanted nothing to do with their castmate and told her to "pack her bags."

"You f---ing deceived all of us," Lisa shouted as Meredith yelled, "You've sat here with us for three months and not told us the truth."

Meredith Andrews/Bravo The ladies of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' during season 4.

From detailing her 18-month affair with her brother-in-law that got her excommunicated from the Mormon Church to allowing her volatile relationship with her mother to play out on camera, Monica gave the audience a lot to process during her rookie season.

"I more than anyone know that nothing stays in the dark and everything comes to light," Monica said in a confessional. "I knew that this information would come out. Even Gossip Girl couldn’t stay Gossip Girl forever."



Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



