‘RHOSLC’ Star Lisa Barlow Calls Monica Garcia “Good TV” & Reveals If She Would Film With Her Again

Lisa Barlow, star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is known as the “Queen of Sundance” and stopped by the Deadline Studio at the Sundance Film Festival, where she spilled all the tea from the epic Season 4 finale of the Bravo series.

Viewers and the RHOSLC stars were shocked when it was revealed that co-star Monica Garcia was behind an Instagram account that gossiped about the lives of the TV personalities. Barlow gave insight into what happened when Garcia was asked to leave the dinner table following the tense moment.

“I was really angry because I’m like, ‘We let you in our space and this whole time you were going online and bullying every single one of us,'” Barlow said after Garcia was found out to be behind a social media troll account. “The way she was watching all of us and studying us, it felt so dark and creepy and so invasive.”

Barlow recalled that during the season, Garcia brought up a story about Barlow flying in a private jet to meet Snoop Dogg, something she had only told her former co-star Jen Shah, whom Garcia worked for.

“We figured out that [Garcia] was logging into Jen’s security cameras watching her for months,” Barlow revealed. “All of the videos that were going up about Jen on Reality Von Tease were downloaded from security cameras. That was so crazy to me.”

Although Bravo has not announced which current RHOSLC cast members will be returning for Season 5, Barlow says it would be difficult to film with Garcia if she were to come back as “the trust is broken.”

“The fact that [Garcia] can send her friends videos inciting her mother, and yelling at her mom, and demeaning her mother, I could never trust her again,” Barlow said. “I just couldn’t trust her. I don’t want her in my home. I don’t want her in my space.”

Despite not trusting Garcia, Barlow said that she was “great TV,” adding, “It was hard because, for me, it was dealing with someone that’s very sophomoric. I like to argue smart. Heather [Gay] and I can dish and take. I think with Monica it was a little hard because her jeers were so low. I mean, how do you respond to someone that’s saying, ‘Fix your face, you’re ugly.’ You can’t respond to that.”

Barlow also noted that the “season would’ve been good with or without Monica because there was so much that we had to resolve.”

Another point of contention of RHOSLC recently is the reunion pirate ship set, and Barlow gives her take on it.

Barlow also talked to us about how she got the title of Queen of Sundance.

