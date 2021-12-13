RHOSLC : Jen Shah Recalls Moments from Her Arrest in March: I Thought I Was 'Being Kidnapped'

Jen Shah

Chad Kirkland/Bravo/ Getty Jen Shah

Jen Shah is recalling moments from her arrest in March.

On Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen got a new cell phone number and attempted to reach out to her castmates for the first time since her arrest before their planned girls' trip to Vail, Colorado.

After only receiving an answer from Heather Gay, Jen met with her for lunch and opened up about the ordeal, including some moments that weren't captured by the Bravo cameras.

First, addressing the phone call she received on the bus ahead of the trip, Jen reiterated that the caller ID said it was from her husband, Sharrieff Shah, but explained once more that "it wasn't Sharrieff on the phone."

Jen then told Heather what happened after she left the group at the Beauty Lab parking lot. She said that she was approached by "a white minivan" and a "black SUV," which made her think she was "being kidnapped."

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Chad Kirkland/Bravo (2)

Detailing that authorities identified themselves and told her they wanted to talk to her, Jen said that she was then arrested and had no clue what she was being charged with.

Jen also told Heather that her left hand was handcuffed to a chair in a break room after she was transported to a police facility.

As Heather suggested that Jen should've asked about getting an attorney, Jen replied, "I didn't think I needed an attorney or anything like that, because I didn't do anything."

jen shah

bravo

Continuing her candid conversation, Jen also told Heather that while she was being arrested, authorities also went to her home, where she claimed police "held [my] son at gunpoint."

As she began to get emotional, Jen said the authorities "barged into the house" and one of her sons "saw a red laser pointed at his chest." Jen explained to Heather how emotional that moment was as a mother of Black children.

"We tell the boys, 'You're Black in a predominantly white community, like, don't move, don't say anything, be polite,'" she said. "It makes me sick because what if they would've thought that, like, [they] moved the wrong way or did something and they could've shot [them]."

During the conversation, Heather also asked about Jen's assistant, Stuart Smith, who, like Jen, was also arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme.

The pair pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April, but in late November, Stewart changed his plea to guilty and awaits a sentencing hearing on March 3. He faces a maximum of 70 years in prison. Jen, meanwhile, has maintained her innocence.

When Heather said Stewart's family must have experienced the same trauma as Jen's family, the reality star replied, "I don't know if [police] went into his house with AR-15s and pointed them at his family ... or if it was just my family."

Jen also mentioned that she wasn't even aware that Stewart had been arrested at the same time she was until they saw one another in the police building. "I was like, 'What the hell is going on?' And Stewart looked at me like, 'I'm sorry.'"

Heather also asked Jen if she thought Stewart was aware of why the pair had been arrested. "I don't know," Jen replied. "I would say no, but then I'm like, 'Am I being naive?'"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.