RHOSLC 's Heather Gay Says She Knew Jen Shah's Business Was 'Unsavory' Before Her Arrest

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay will always have Jen Shah's back — but she isn't afraid to admit where her friend has gone wrong.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, Gay answered a fan's question regarding how she separates her support for Shah while also being disapproving of her pal's alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

"I have one job, and that's to be Jen's friend. That's it," Gay said. "And you know what? You need friends when you're in a situation like this."

Asked whether she has questioned Shah about her legal situation, Gay said: "I don't need to."

"It's irrelevant," she continued. "I knew her business was unsavory when I was her friend, so why would I change now that it's public?"

Shah was arrested in March but has maintained her innocence in the ongoing case. Her legal controversy is set to appear in RHOSLC's second season.

Gay clarified that she didn't previously know whether Shah's business practices were illegal, but she knew something was possibly awry.

"Jen was on my podcast and I asked her for like, an hour of questions about her business because I love business and I know how hard it is to make money in business. It doesn't just flow," she said. "I never understood [her business]. And I just assumed it was something that was like, right along the line of, you know, nothing I'd want to be involved in."

"But I didn't think it was illegal. I didn't think you'd go to prison for it. I would have said, 'Babe, don't do this. Your life is worth more than that,'" she added.

Gay said the only case where she would end their friendship is if Shah talked badly about her children on social media, which Shah has recently done with fellow RHOSLC star Meredith Marks. "I can take it but like, my kids are off-limits," Gay said, calling Shah "a disaster on social media."

During the after-show portion of Sunday's episode, Gay said that her friendship with Shah wouldn't change if she's found to be guilty.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.