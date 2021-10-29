RHOP Season 6 Reunion Trailer Teases Explosive Drama and Nicki Minaj's Cameo — Watch

Bravo just dropped the first look at the upcoming Real Housewives of Potomac reunion — and it's sure to be a can't-miss event!

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and "friend of" Askale Davis all join Andy Cohen for a candid four-part sit-down to discuss the past season.

The trailer kicks off with the cast insulting each other, leading Wendy, 37, to pull out actual receipts from a previous text conversation she had with Robyn, 42. Andy, 53, then begins asking the ladies a series of tough questions.

"Jamal owes $800,000 in taxes," Andy says to Gizelle, 51, of her ex-husband.

"You were Mrs. Bryant at the time. I would say lawyer up," Karen, 58, advises Gizelle. "And come back and get your ass."

RHOP Season 6 Reunion Trailer

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Surprises Real Housewives of Potomac Cast During Reunion After Asking to Host

As Andy directs his attention to Candiace's husband Chris Bassett, he addresses Mia's previous claim about their alleged hookup. "Did you try and holler at Mia?" asks Andy.

Multiple Potomac Housewives, namely Wendy, proceed to accuse Mia, 36, of "lying."

"You're a nasty hood rat is what you are," Mia then tells Candiace, who responds, "I'm a hood rat? Okay, your mama!"

RHOP Season 6 Reunion Trailer

Many of the women are brought to tears when the discussion turns to Gizelle's recent split from her ex-husband. "I don't believe in my heart that you should have gone back to him," Karen says.

Saving the best moment for last, the clip concludes with the much-anticipated arrival of Nicki Minaj. Walking out with a bottle of liquor, the 38-year-old rapper says: "I'm here, bitches!"

Portions of Nicki's interrogation of the RHOP bunch were teased as well. The "Chun-Li" artist lets the group know straight up, "We're not getting away with that nonsense today, baby."

RHOP Season 6 Reunion Trailer

The four-part reunion will kick off on Nov. 7. But first, fans have the sixth season finale to look forward to.

"Karen and Ray prepare to say 'I do' again — and celebrate the occasion with close friends including a special surprise guest. Meanwhile, Robyn brings up issues from the past that throw her relationship with Juan off course," a description of the finale reads. "Tensions between the ladies linger as Gizelle reveals a well-kept secret and Juan's attempts to broker peace between his bros Michael Darby and Chris Bassett go off the rails."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.