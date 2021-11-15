RHOP Reunion Part 2: Mia Thornton Talks Being a 'Twitter Disaster' — and Blocking Candiace Dillard

Candiace Dillard Bassett has been dethroned as the Real Housewives of Potomac's resident "Twitter disaster."

During part two of the show's reunion on Sunday, host Andy Cohen awarded the title to newest cast member Mia Thornton for her posts throughout season 6.

"I will say, Mia, to you what I said to Candiace last year, which is you have become a disaster on social media," Andy, 53, told Mia, 36.

"I own it," she replied.

"But you blame your social media manager," Andy continued. "So do you think your social media strategy is landing for you? Because you're getting in fights with these guys, you're getting in fights with [Candiace's husband] Chris Bassett."

"I definitely do think that I was a little bit of a disaster on Twitter," Mia admitted. "And I will own it and I am going to do better."

"But it was you, not a social media manager," Gizelle Bryant commented.

"So I do have a social media manager, she has access to my account as well," Mia began, but she was interrupted by Candiace — her frequent sparring partner.

"Did she block me or did you block me?" asked Candiace, 34.

"Oh you're blocked? My bad, I don't pay attention," Mia said, before continuing to give more details on the social media manager. "She's also really close to me and she's pretty much the same person. We've known each other for over 20 years," she added.

"This is pathological," Wendy Osefo chimed in.

"I do own everything that was said," Mia concluded.

Next, friend-of Askale Davis brought out receipts from Mia's Twitter behavior after Wendy, 37, mentioned one early morning post targeting Askale, 36.

"So your social media manager wakes up at 7 a.m. to take attacks at Askale?" Wendy asked.

"Are you paying them overtime? I would like to know because let me tell you something, Andy," Askale said. "I'm trying to figure out why we got all these tweets about Askale from Mia. Why? Why are you worried about me?"

Andy then added to the questions — "Why are you blowing up her Twitter?" he said to Mia.

As her costars continued to poke holes in her "social media manager" defense, Mia didn't have much of a response. "I'm sorry y'all," she said.

Andy chimed back in to say that this isn't the first new Housewife to get over excited on Twitter.

"It's also your first season as a Housewife. I've seen it happen many times before — you get swept up in the moment and you go a little wacky on social media," he said.

"It's not going to happen anymore," she replied. "I won't give these girls any time of day. I got other things to do."

"Well, see that's not that's not a friendly answer," Candiace said, but Mia claimed, "It's an honest answer."

"Well easy to say, you spent a whole damn season worried about us. Now all of a sudden you ain't worried about her?" Askale said.

"If she wants to really try to move forward in this group, to say 'Well, I'm just not going to worry about these girls. I'm too busy.' That's not the way to do that," Candiace said.

Andy shut down the conversation, though, noting that the group wasn't going to "solve the Candiace and Mia issue at this moment."

Later in the reunion, the stars began to address the tension between Gizelle, 51, and Wendy that occurred after Gizelle brought up some blog rumors that Wendy's husband Eddie had cheated on her.

"This is my issue here: that blog was read by maybe hundreds of people. This show is watched by millions of people. Why would you bring that on this platform if you know it's a lie?" Wendy asked Gizelle.

After claiming that she was just trying to look out for Wendy, Gizelle explained, "It wasn't like I just put it out there and left it. No, I said none of this is true. None of this is believable."

"What she said was, 'I don't believe it,' but then in the same breath ... she said, 'It makes me think whether the plastic surgery is to overcompensate for the rumors.' That's where you went left," Wendy said, referencing Gizelle's past comments about her cosmetic surgeries.

"That's bulls--- and that's rooted in misogyny," Wendy continued. "What type of woman are you to say that a woman has surgery to keep a man?"

She then took a jab at Gizelle's relationship with ex-husband Jamal. "You had a whole tummy tuck," she said as the episode concluded. "Did you keep Jamal?"

Part three of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.