RHOP Recap: Gizelle Bryant Confronts Wendy Osefo About Her 'Sudden Change' After Cosmetic Surgery

Gizelle Bryant is starting to stir the pot with Dr. Wendy Osefo.

During Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle, 50, confronted Wendy, 37, about what she thought had been a "sudden change" in her personality after she had a few cosmetic procedures.

Before taking things to Wendy, though, Gizelle sat down with costar Robyn Dixon during the cast's weekend trip to Williamsburg, Virginia.

"Can we talk about Wendy like really quickly? Something's off," Gizelle said.

"Yeah, I'm almost happy that you brought that up, so that I know that I'm not the only person that's thinking something's different," replied Robyn, 42.

"I do want to say look, 'Wendy, I've seen more of your skin in the past month…'" Gizelle continued as Robyn finished her sentence, "Than you did the whole year before."

"Yeah, you know, dress the way you want to dress but like what's up with the sudden change?" Gizelle said.

Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant

Sophy Holland/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

"I get it, you spend money on a new body. You want to show it off. It's just such a big difference from Dr. Wendy, the professor — it's weird," Robyn added. "I feel like her personality is a little different."

Gizelle noted that she "can't put my finger on" exactly what is different, while Robyn said she thought it went beyond the cosmetic surgery.

"Despite the physical changes I just feel like something is off. For me I just want to know, are you okay?"

"That's what I want to know, too," Gizelle said.

Elsewhere in the house, however, Candiace Dillard Basset had the opposite opinion on the new Wendy.

"Dr. Wendy is gone and I hope new booty Wendy is here to stay, honey," she told the cameras. "And new t------ too!"

Wendy Osefo

Miguel Djontu (Mesus Studios) Wendy Osefo

Back in Gizelle and Robyn's room, the pair continued to discuss their friend.

"When I met her last year, like she exuded substance," Robyn said. "I instantly liked her, we instantly connected, I almost wonder if I was to meet her today, if it would be the same way."

She continued in her confessional, "This is not the same Wendy that I hit it off with. The old Wendy was confident and secure. Zen Wen is confused as hell. I'm all about body positivity, but she feels colder and honestly I'm concerned because this is not the Wendy that I first met."

In the end, they decided it would be best to simply ask Wendy about it.

"Look, we're friends, we can have a conversation about it," Gizelle proposed. "There's no judgment, there's just like, 'Hey, girl, explain this.'"

She then went on to bring up the cheating rumors about Wendy's husband, Eddie, after previously discussing the same topic with costar Ashley Darby during last week's episode.

"Anybody who's making these kind of changes, something's not, something's off and to be honest, there are some cheating allegations, with her husband," Gizelle told Robyn.

"Yeah, I've heard the rumor, but I don't believe it," she responded, as Gizelle agreed, "No, not at all."

"It's a touchy topic," Robyn said.

"Part of me feels like it could be that because she knows the rumor, she's trying to overcompensate — not that it's true. You know what I mean?" Gizelle concluded before Wendy stepped in the room and halted the conversation.

"I really don't care how Wendy dresses, but this is a 180 in a different direction from the person that I got to know last year," Gizelle said in her confessional. "Wendy is making some very big, and different changes and typically when that happens, there's something else going on."

Later, the group went out to dinner and Gizelle and Robyn took the opportunity to talk to Wendy about the changes they had perceived.

"I was talking to Robyn earlier, we're just chit chatting, you're like, in a whole new space and in a whole new — something I can't put my finger on it, there's a difference," Gizelle told Wendy.

"Can I just add to that a little bit? I feel like your personality is slightly different," Robyn added.

"I've seen more of your body parts in the past month than I have the entire time I've known you," Gizelle said.

"Yeah, the difference is clearly I had my boobs done," Wendy replied, though Gizelle said, "It has nothing to do with that."

"You've been a little more like drop it like it's hot, booty popping, you know, just I feel like the Wendy I met last year was not that loose," Robyn shared.

Candiace, 34, again went to Wendy's defense in her confessional, though she didn't say anything at dinner. "Wow, tweedle and twaddle, why are you badgering Wendy?" she told the cameras. "Worry about your own areolas like, why are you in her business?"

Gizelle, meanwhile, continued to confront Wendy. "This is totally not the Wendy that I met, it is way different from Professor Wendy, substance Wendy," she said.

"We are often put in a box that you cannot be sexy and have substance," she said, as newcomer Mia Thornton chimed in.

"I don't know, I think I disagree with that one because you will never see Michelle Obama, with her boobies out, we will never see Oprah with her boobies out right? Because you say don't put ourselves in a box but, damn, like if you're a professor, you have to embody that," said Mia, 36.

"That's a lie. I stand before you as someone who still has multiple degrees, who is still a professor at one of the highest institutions, who's still a commentator who still does all of those things. And that does not take away from any of my accolades," Wendy replied. "You said substance, Wendy — that's triggering, especially for a career woman."

"You were sexy last year," Gizelle said, but Wendy continued to stand her ground.

"I define my sexiness, not you," she said.

"But I'm saying, I can't put my finger on what's different with you, with what Robyn said, with your personality," Gizelle explained.

"Yeah I think my personality is me being confident in the skin I'm in both physically and substantively," Wendy said before Gizelle asked, "So you weren't confident last year with your body?"

"No woman at this table two months postpartum is the woman she was before she had the baby," Wendy said, but the questions continued.

"Do you feel like this body has made you more confident, or has changed your personality?" Robyn asked.

"Not that it's changed me but it's like, I can be a professor, a commentator and I can booty pop and twerk," Wendy replied.

"Wendy, don't defend your choice to do something for yourself. We should be able to do that among this table of girlfriends," Karen Huger commented. "I should be able to show my pubic hair if I wanted to and you should all be like, 'Yes Karen!'"

A moment later, Gizelle steered things back to Wendy, bringing up her past drama with Mia and, specifically, their explosive fight during a spa trip a few weeks back.

"What kind of got me here to this conversation that I'm having with you today is like you were kind of coming for Mia's neck, and it was like a little bit more in your face so to speak, than I've seen from you in the past," Gizelle said.

"Yeah, so what you saw wasn't just reacting to that day, it was me reacting to the accumulation of days," Wendy explained.

"I like Wendy, I want Wendy to be happy," Gizelle said to the cameras. "It doesn't seem like she is. It seems like there's something internally going on underneath it all, that she's trying to mask."

"Do you have any other questions?" Wendy asked the dinner table.

"But we still want to know, are you okay?" Robyn said, to which Wendy replied, "Yes." Before leaving the table, Robyn also added to her friend, "You were drop dead gorgeous before, and I don't want the changes in your body to define you."

Though Gizelle later said that she was glad she and Robyn talked to Wendy, Wendy herself didn't seem to come out of the conversation with such a positive outlook.

"Prior to this moment I thought my relationship with Gizelle was good," she said in her confessional. "What does she mean, I have no substance? Gizelle, my left implant has more substance than you."

The next day, Karen, 58, sat Wendy down to talk about the conversation.

"I want to say that you did not deserve that line of questioning last night," she said. "That pretty much was, in my opinion, an attack. You are beautiful. You like twerking because you can, Gizelle has been wiggling her fat vagina at us for 5 years. My point is she does the same thing you do, don't dim your light for her."

"So when you have someone like Gizelle, who I felt like was a big sister, telling me, 'Last year you had substance,' so this year, basically, I don't. That hurt," Wendy replied before beginning to cry.

"I know it hurts you," Karen said. "You listen to me my sister, you can cry now but don't you give her that — don't you dare."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.