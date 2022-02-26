RHOP 's Mia Thornton Shares Cancer Diagnosis: 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised'

Olivia Jakiel
·2 min read
mia thornton
mia thornton

mrsmiathornton/Instagram

Mia Thornton is taking things one day at a time after revealing her cancer diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 37, penned an emotional post on Instagram on Friday, sharing that she got a call from her doctor last week regarding some test results.

"Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I'm so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today," she began the caption.

RELATED: Meghan King Reveals She's 'Going on Dates' Following Split from Cuffe Owens: 'Time to Move On'

"You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion [husband Gordon Thornton] and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong," the Bravo star continued.

"I've been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me," Thornton explained. "I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered."

"A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last. Be great Kings & Queens," she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Upon sharing the news with her followers, many former and current Housewives told Thornton they were thinking about her during this time. Cynthia Bailey wrote, "You are in my heart & my prayers. Sending lots of love & healing energy to you beautiful," while Tamra Judge added, "Prayers beautiful."

PEOPLE has reached out to Bravo for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Was a Little Nervous for the Many Questions Nicki Minaj Had for the RHOP Cast

Thornton, who joined the Potomac cast in the show's recent sixth season, isn't the first Housewife to share their cancer diagnosis.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Doesn't Plan on Signing Prenup with Luis Ruelas: 'I Would Never Take Anything from Him'

In 2017, Camille Grammer opened up to PEOPLE about being diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013 and squamous cell carcinoma in 2017.

This past November, Vicki Gunvalson revealed on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live, that she had also faced the disease, having to undergo a hysterectomy to remove her uterus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • EastEnders shares Gray aftermath as he regains consciousness

    EastEnders has revealed what's ahead for Gray Atkins after he regains consciousness next week.

  • 22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Feb. 19-25)

    "I love that sound cats make when you touch them but they didnt expect it. You know… the activation sound."

  • Sally Kellerman, the original 'Hot Lips' Houlihan from 'M*A*S*H' movie, dies at 84

    Sally Kellerman, who starred in Robert Altman's "M*A*S*H" film and in an early episode of "Star Trek," has died. She was 84.

  • Prince Harry Files Major Lawsuit Against 'Daily Mail' Publisher

    This is the third time the Sussexes have taken on Associated Newspapers, with Duchess Meghan most recently winning a "substantial" payout.

  • Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit back Thursday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Russia's Vladimir Putin. He also acknowledged that the invasion -- and efforts to thwart Putin -- will have a cost for Americans. But he sought to reassure that the economic pain that may come with rising energy prices will be short lived in the U.S

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators weren’t making excuses, but three games in four nights is bound to catch up to anyone. Ottawa managed to hold its own against the New York Rangers Sunday night, but still fell short in a 2-1 loss. “The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” said Senators head coach D.J. Smith. He’s the difference at the end of the day.” Artemi Panarin’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner. He’s a great player,

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • St. Louis happy with Caufield-Anderson chemistry, Canadiens crush Maple Leafs 5-2

    MONTREAL — In the midst of a horrendous season, the Montreal Canadiens gave their fans one glorious moment Monday night: A 5-2 thumping win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Interim head coach Martin St. Louis decided to pair two of his stars, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield, on a line with Nick Suzuki and it paid off instantly. Both Caufield (one goal, two assists) and Anderson (two goals, one assist) combined for three-point nights. On his end, Caufield notched his fifth goal in six games during S

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule