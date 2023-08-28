'RHONY' Women Are Divided — and Revenge Is Afoot — After Brynn Got a Bit Too Friendly with Erin's Husband

"Do you think it's normal to do that?" Erin asked after Brynn jokingly suggested to divorce to her husband

Erin Dana Lichy has a bone to pick with the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City.

On Sunday’s episode of the Bravo reality show, the 36-year-old reality star admitted she was less than thrilled with the ladies’ behavior at her 10-year anniversary party.

While sitting down with her husband Abe to rehash the events of celebration, she revealed that the group’s antics “rubbed me the wrong way” after her sister Kelley informed her that they were talking throughout the toasts delivered by the couple and their loved ones.

Erin continued, adding that Sai de Silva “didn’t even say goodbye” before leaving to search for food. “That’s just so beyond rude,” she said.

“Frankly, they just should have known better,” she said in a confessional interview. “Like, just shut your mouth. And also, if someone comes up to you and says, ‘You're being rude and loud,’ just be like, ‘Oh my God, I'm sorry.’ Party etiquette.”



Noam Galai/Bravo via Getty Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva at Erin Lichy's Anniversay Party

Erin’s final straw came when Abe revealed that Brynn Whitfield, who's single, had joked that the couple weren’t technically married because they didn’t exchange vows during their initial wedding ceremony. She suggested that Abe come find her when the two get a divorce.



Though he thought the comments were “weird” given “the setting,” Abe admitted he laughed when Brynn first made the joke.

“It really pisses me off," said Erin in a confessional. "She came in. She started some s---. She said rude things to my husband. She wore sunglasses the whole time. Then she walked out. Sometimes she doesn't have tact, and it really pisses me off.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Abraham Lichy and Erin Lichy

When Abe claimed he thought it was “kind of funny at the time,” Erin scolded him.



“I don’t know why you’re laughing, I’m, like, disgusted,” she said. “How is it funny that she’s joking that you should be f---ing around? I'm, like, sick to my stomach. I just don't even know how I'm supposed to be in the same room as her.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Erin had revenge on her mind as she revealed her plans to attend Brynn’s wreath-making party with a vendetta, claiming, “I want to ruin her party, just like she ruined mine.”

After going head to head with Sai for leaving without saying goodbye, Erin set her sights on Brynn and confronted her for crossing the line with her divorce joke to Abe.

“Do you think it's normal to do that?” she asked Brynn. “You said, ‘Wow so you’re not actually married because at your first wedding, you didn't actually say vows.’ And then ‘You said whenever you're ready to get divorced, please let me know.’”

She continued, “I don't care if it's a joke to bring up divorce with my husband at my 10-year anniversary party.”

Erin Dana Lichy/ Instagram Erin Dana Lichy and Abraham Lichy

As things became more heated, Sai called the two ladies “grinches” and claimed they were bringing down the holiday spirit.

“It’s not a big deal,” Sai said in a confessional. “We all know Brynn loves to flirt. That's what she does. Does she really want your husband?”

Jessel Taank added in a conversation of her own, “I know women that are out to get your husband, and this was not that moment.”

Brynn didn’t take kindly to Erin’s claims and warned that if she continued to “accuse me of flirting with a married man, things are really going to get real.” But when Erin asked her what she was doing if she wasn’t “flirting with him,” she stood back in silence for a moment before telling her that her party was “boring.”

This proved to be too much for Erin, who left the party and called Kelley to rehash her confrontation. “This is the difference between Brynn and most of my friends,” she said. “Brynn digs her heels. She doesn't take ownership. She can't apologize and move on.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

