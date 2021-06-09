RHONY : Leah McSweeney Erupts in Outrage After Heather Thomson Asks If She'll Vote in Election

Bennett Raglin/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Leah McSweeney isn't taking kindly to Heather Thomson's criticism of her decisions.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Leah and Heather found themselves in a heated exchange over their differing political views.

The drama started after Leah revealed that she was unsure if she planned to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

"I've become so disgusted by politics because I can't stand the way that each side has become. I don't even want to partake," said Leah, before turning to Heather and adding: "Please don't come at me with some really self-righteous 'but you need to vote!' "

"I wasn't going to do that," Heather replied. "Have you decided if you're going to vote or not?"

When Leah said that if she did vote, she would support now-President Joe Biden so that "everything can go back to normal," Heather, 51, urged her to use her voice.

"This is just another way for Heather to be morally superior," Leah, 38, said during a confessional. "Of course I'm going to vote, but I'm voicing my dissatisfaction right now."

Later that night, Heather asked Eboni K. Williams if she felt the tension between herself and Leah - an inquiry that Eboni went on to share with Leah.

Eboni, 37, told Leah, "I was honest, I said, 'Listen, I don't think it's a vibe between y'all.' "

Leah went on to say she didn't like how Heather inserted herself into conversations and acted as if she had "authority" on every topic.

"I think she was extremely bothered by the fact that you said you weren't sure if you were voting in the election," explained Eboni. "She said that she felt that you had a responsibility to vote."

Meanwhile, Heather also vented her frustrations to Sonja Morgan.

"Y'all's friend Leah is so rude to me," she told Sonja.

Upset by what Eboni told her, Leah stormed off to go find Heather - and things quickly went south.

"Heather, why are you talking about me? Are you f------ kidding me?" said Leah, clearly agitated. "Do not talk about if I want to vote or not, it's not your business. You are white feminism 101, you are the problem. You think you're the authority on everything."

"Why do you have to be in everybody's business like a Karen?" she continued. "F--- off. Don't talk to my friend about me and my personal choices."

"You don't even know me," Heather shot back.

"I do and what I know I don't like," said Leah. "Don't speak about my personal political decisions."

"It's such an outlandish display," Heather later said during a confessional interview. "Honestly, she sounds like a dingbat."

"She's so outrageous," said Heather.

The situation escalated when Heather and Leah got in the car together to go to an event with the group.

"Relax, bitch," Heather said when Leah expressed concern about being left alone with her.

"You want to call me a bitch?" Leah said before storming out. "Are you crazy? I'm not going with her."

"She's psycho," she added.

This certainly isn't the first time Leah and Heather have butted heads this season. Leah previously called out the former New York Housewife during a Breakfast at Tiffany's-themed dinner in a recent episode. At the time, Leah read off quotes to the group that Heather made about them on her podcast.

Among the other bumps the pair have faced include Leah denying allegations of bullying the RHONY alum and Heather being accused of planting stories about their feud.

"I wasn't really impressed to be honest," Heather recently said of Leah. "I didn't know about any of her issues that I know about now, or the things that she's been trying to overcome and struggle with. I wish her the best on, on that journey. I felt very unfulfilled and I felt like this is not really a good use of my time. That's really what I was left feeling. And nobody else made me feel that way."

Ahead of Tuesday's episode, Leah addressed the conflict in a post on her Instagram Story and denied rumors that their fight caused Heather to stop filming the show.

"I am seeing a narrative emerge that I'm not comfortable with and thus feel the need to speak out. Heather was unable to forge natural connections with any of the women and that is why she discontinued filming," she wrote. "Everything that she's been saying about me in the press these last few weeks bears no resemblance to reality."

Leah, who was dealing with her grandmother's death at the time of filming, said that despite not clicking with Heather, she still apologized to the group for "being aggressive."

"Heather has accomplished nothing but proven my point," she continued. "The entire reason I took issue with her in the first place has now happened to me/come full circle. She defames women to lift herself up. I won't allow myself to be dragged down in this dumb bulls--- because she can't be honest about why she really stopped filming."

