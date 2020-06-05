RHONY : Leah McSweeney Apologizes to Ramona Singer for Drunken Behavior — 'You Didn't Deserve That'

Leah McSweeney is taking responsibility for her actions.

During Thursday's episode of Real Housewives of New York City, the newest Housewife apologized for her behavior during a recent girls' trip to Newport, Rhode Island, where she caused a scene after a night of drinking.

"Ramona, I owe you an apology," Leah, 37, told Ramona during a tea party hosted by Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps. "I really didn't want it to get to that point, obviously."

"You disrupted the weekend," Ramona, 63, responded. "But you're sorry for it and that's okay. I just walked away from that weekend very emotionally upset and I've never been that way. All I would like from you, if you're willing to, is say, 'You know what, let's put this behind us. I loved the invitation, it's a reset, I'm sorry for being a certain way.' "

"I'm not apologizing for who I am, I'm apologizing for what I did," said Leah, who was frustrated with Ramona's "rude" behavior during their last night out (when Leah threw a ravioli at her).

"If that's your normal behavior, then that scares me," said Ramona.

Hoping to put the past behind them, Ramona got up from her seat and said, "Let me give you a hug, let's go forward, let's not backtrack."

"I feel really bad," said Leah. "You didn't deserve that."

On last week's episode, the two clashed over Leah's drunken behavior during a dinner party Ramona was hosting.

The next day, Leah addressed the situation and attempted to apologize to Ramona. "I did get very drunk last night," said Leah. "I enjoyed myself, but I'm sorry ..."

"So, you think that’s acceptable behavior?" Ramona asked, interrupting Leah. "I actually blacked it out, and I call it 'black out,' I blocked out your behavior, because it was so atrocious, I didn't want to remember it. It's very upsetting to me."

"Going into Newport, I was angry at me," Leah told cameras. "Which is why I was drinking martinis like apple juice and instead of people taking me in their arms and supporting me, I've just been jerked around about my sister coming. ... It feels like anything I do is wrong."

"Maybe my behavior triggered Ramona’s trauma from her childhood, and that really breaks my heart," Leah told the group. "Honestly, like, the fact that maybe I triggered something like that for you kills me."

Ahead of last week's RHONY, Leah teased the drama in an Instagram post — and called out Ramona's past behavior.

"Hurricane season is here and tonight it’s 'Hurricane Leah.' I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go. I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood. I wanted my sister there for support," she wrote. "She was also six months postpartum and looking forward to her first baby-free overnight trip. Moms: haven’t we all been there?"

"But enough about me. Tune in tonight for Ramona. Watch her get embarrassed by MY 'bad' behavior. Yes, you heard it right: the woman who defecates on hotel room floors (and expects others to clean it up), who calls her own friends fat, and who tries to flex on IG during a pandemic is supposedly embarrassed that I got s---faced," Leah said about Ramona. (As audiences will recall, during a past cast trip, the RHONY ladies traveled to Colombia, where many of them got diarrhea after a terrifying boat ride and Ramona reportedly left a poop smear on the floor.)

She concluded: "Please! #RHONY #BravoTV #IllSaveTheRestForTheReunion."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.