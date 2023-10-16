“RHONY”: Erin Wants to 'Drop Kick' Someone, and 4 Women Walk Out of Brynn's Birthday over Broken Trust

"To call me a pet parrot multiple times, is first of all, it's ridiculous," Erin told Jessel while Sai screamed "f--- you" on Brynn's birthday

Cindy Ord/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty Erin Dana Lichy and Brynn Whitfield

Erin Dana Lichy was out for blood while Brynn Whitfield’s slip of the tongue ignited new feuds.

On Sunday’s season finale of The Real Housewives of New York City, Erin met up with Sai de Silva to pick out venetian masks for Brynn’s masquerade birthday celebration and discuss her blowout fight with Jessel Taank during their last group outing with their spouses.

Sai, 42, admitted she was “still annoyed” with Jessel, 43, for calling her a “mean girl” during their last confrontation. She also told Erin that the mom of two had called her a “pet parrot” who always shares the same argument and point of view.

“I don't care because it's just not true. So I'm not offended,” Erin told cameras, though she admitted she wanted to “drop kick” Jessel for her comments.

Getty Jessel Taank, Erin Dana Lichy and Sai de Silva

Related: RHONY: Erin Is Poised to Pop After Jessel Calls Her Sai's ‘Pet Parrot’ and Accuses Them of 'Mean Girl S---'

“She called me ‘mean girl,’ like that's when I got up and walked away and called her a f—ing b—,” Sai continued, acknowledging that her approach can be too direct.

“I'm like, it's not that I'm being mean. Yes, I'm a little bit abrasive. Yes, I'm very straightforward. I could work on that, but all of a sudden [Jessel says], ‘You're a mean girl! You’re a mean girl!’ It's like, this is pointless,” she admitted.

Elsewhere in their conversation, Erin brought up her last meeting with Ubah Hassan and told Sai that the 40-year-old former model had been upset with her husband David after he asked why she was still single.

Noting that David meant no harm with his inquiry into Ubah’s dating life, Sai claimed that the Ubah Hot founder was quite “happy” and in a “good place” with a new man in her life.

Related: RHONY: Jessel Breaks Her 18-Month Sex Drought and Jenna Recruits Brynn as Her Wingwoman

Story continues

When Erin asked for more information, Sai appeared to regret her choice to share insight into Ubah’s private life and told the real estate professional that her relationship was supposed to be a secret.

As it turned out, Sai “accidentally” found out about Ubah’s relationship when she showed her a series of photos on her phone, and unintentionally swiped onto their pictures.

“She said to me, please keep this between us,” she told Erin, recalling their conversation. “I'm even upset with myself that I even said this much like that is her personal business.”

“Ubah’s going to come for my head,” the influencer continued in a conversation with cameras. “I'm not trying to piss her off and you know what, she's my friend. She told me something that I shouldn't have said. I felt awful. I felt awful for saying something.”

Ubah Hassan

Related: RHONY's Ubah Hassan Calls Erin Lichy a 'Gaslighting' 'S--- Stirrer' After Their Blowout Phone Fight

At Brynn’s birthday party, Jessel gave Erin and Sai the cold shoulder while going around and greeting the rest of the housewives at the celebration. Erin, who was bothered by the frigid reception, followed Jessel to the bar where the two confronted each other about their issues.

Erin admitted she felt she had been trying her best to get along with her and be “nice” despite the “horrible things” she’s heard coming from Jessel’s way.

“And by the way, to call me a pet parrot multiple times, is first of all, it's ridiculous. Why are you putting me with Sai? She's my friend but we're not the same person,” she continued, questioning why she was roped into their drama.

Related: 'RHONY' Women Are Divided — and Revenge Is Afoot — After Brynn Got a Bit Too Friendly with Erin's Husband

As things began to escalate, Brynn interrupted their conversation and called the housewives and their spouses to the bar to have a session to “air out” their grievances.

Though the group agreed it was a bad idea, Brynn led the conversation and called out Jessel’s husband Pavit for calling Sai “bipolar,” which she didn’t take lightly as she revealed her late mother’s history with the mental illness.

"Don't confuse being a b— with being honest,” Sai addressed Pavit. “I'm straightforward with your wife. Sometimes she lies, she says things that don't make sense to me."

Jessel Taank/ Instagram Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa

As things quickly turned into a screaming match, Jessel and Pavit left the room. The public relations specialist eventually met with David and had a heart-to-heart that Sai eventually joined.

“I deeply respect Sai, but I'm not going to beg and plead for anyone to be my friend,” Jessel told cameras. “I've realized that when the Q-tip meets resistance, you’ve got to stop digging in there and push the Q-tip out.”

As Sai and Jessel began to come to an understanding, Erin came out dressed like a parrot with a mask and a rainbow boa which caused Jessel to burst into laughter. The trio eventually shared a slice of cake and squashed their beef.

Though Sai and Jessel were able to put an end to their feud, Brynn upped the ante on the drama when she addressed Ubah and claimed she heard she had a “man in Connecticut.”

Cindy Ord/Getty; John Nacion/Getty Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan

Gasps could be heard from Erin and Sai who were shocked at Brynn’s admission and claimed her decision to go public about the news was “f—ed up.”

"After the costume shop, Sai and I took Brynn out for her birthday,” Erin explained to cameras. “We were talking for a while and we made a decision. We all looked at each other in the eye and said this is the circle of trust. That's when Sai told us a little bit more about Ubah’s boyfriend where he lived, what he does. So you can understand my shock when I hear first thing out of Brynn’s mouth is Connecticut.”

Ubah quickly whispered into Brynn’s ear and threatened to “circumcise” her if she were to spread the information and claimed that she deserved a birthday celebration at a “McDonald’s drive thru” for her omission.

Sai called Brynn out for sharing Ubah’s private information while she accused the mommy blogger of sharing details about her boyfriend’s state of residence on camera — which Sai fervently denied.

Related: All About the 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast and Their Partners

"That was not on f---ing camera!” she said to Brynn who kept shifting blame. “That is her business, that is her story to tell. You don't f---ing do that. F--- you Brynn... Have a good birthday. F--- you."

Hearing enough of the drama, Ubah said her goodbyes and made her exit, while Sai trailed behind her profusely apologizing for breaking her trust. One by one, each housewife awkwardly made their exit, leaving Erin alone with Brynn at her birthday party.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Part one of the season 14 reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.