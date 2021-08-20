RHONY Alum Dorinda Medley on Whether She'll Return to the Show: 'Never Say Never'

Dorinda Medley isn't closing the door on The Real Housewives of New York City.

The reality star, 56, announced her exit from the Bravo series last summer following five seasons on the show, later admitting on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B that she wasn't given the option to return for the current 13th season.

However, during an appearance on PEOPLE Every Day, she told host Janine Rubenstein that there could be a future for her on RHONY, noting that executive producer Andy Cohen previously referred to her departure from the show as a "pause."

"Never say never, right?" she said. "He did call it a pause didn't he?"

Medley went on to reflect on what she would do differently if she were to make a return.

"I think you have to be your authentic self, warts and all," she said. "I think, if people love me for it, they hate me for it, I tell it like I see it. I don't lie. It is what it is.

"And quite frankly, it may take a while to come up, but I'm usually right," she added.

Medley said she remains in touch with "pretty much all" of her former costars, sharing that she recently connected with both Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeny. Her other costars from her last season on the show include Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer, who has also exited the series.

Medley — whose memoir, Make It Nice, hit shelves on Tuesday — first revealed that she wouldn't be returning to RHONY in an August 2020 Instagram post.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote at the time. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

Though there are currently no reports of her coming back on RHONY, PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that she will be returning to the Real Housewives franchise in season 2 of an upcoming mashup series on Peacock.

Medley will star on the show alongside fellow franchise alums Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks.