RHONJ 's Teresa Giudice Is 'Grateful' Ahead of First Christmas with Husband Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is extra thankful this holiday season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, tells PEOPLE about her Christmas plans with husband of four months Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I'm hosting Christmas Eve, and Louie's family is coming over," says Giudice, 50. "[My daughters] are going to be home, and [Ruelas's son] Nicholas is coming too."

Though this marks their first Christmas as husband and wife, Giudice says it won't feel too different from previous years.

"It's been special because we spent already two Christmases together. Our first Christmas, I had his whole family at my house. We met in July, and that first Christmas I had his whole family at my house where I used to live. They all came and it was so beautiful," Giudice recalls. "And I felt like we were married last year 'cause we were living together."

"Last year, everyone was here — his brother, sister, everybody came last year — and this year it's smaller," she adds. "But I'm grateful that we had last year, that everybody was with us."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice

Giudice and Ruelas, 47, began dating in 2020 after meeting at the Jersey Shore and got engaged in October 2021. A large part of their relationship was documented on season 12 of RHONJ, in which Giudice fiercely defended Ruelas from her castmates amid ongoing rumors about his past.

On Aug. 6, the pair tied the knot during a black tie ceremony in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe — were all by her side, as were Ruelas' sons David and Nicholas, who he shares with another woman from a previous relationship.

Bravo cameras filmed the wedding event, which will be featured on a special expected to air after the conclusion of RHONJ's upcoming 13th season, premiering Feb. 7.

The reality star previously reflected on her favorite moments from her wedding, telling PEOPLE, "When the doors opened and I began my walk down the aisle to 'Ave Maria', it was so magical and so surreal."

"Seeing the people that I love, my friends and family, many of whom were crying and each step getting closer to the altar, seeing the smiles and tears on my girls faces and the smiles on Louie's sons' faces and then standing there face to face with the love of my life, the man I am going to spend the rest of my life with, this is my favorite memory from my wedding," she added.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate Luis' Birthday

Teresa Giudice Instagram Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

Throughout their relationship, Giudice hasn't been shy to gush about her love and attraction for Ruelas.

In August, Giudice appeared at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia for an event alongside alongside fellow Housewives stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania. During the live Q&A, the mother of four revealed that she and Ruelas had sex five times a day during their European honeymoon.

"We're very sexual," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said, in video captured by The City Pulse scribe Whitney Ullman. "And I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them. I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't keep his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth. I'll leave it at that."

"We're very hot and steamy and I think that's the way you have to be," she added. "I'm really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it. You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?"

Giudice also spoke about how she hoped to make her husband proud while competing on Dancing with the Stars this fall.

"My husband is Latino so he definitely has the moves," she said. "So I definitely have to make him proud. He dances amazing. So I have to make him and his family proud."

She also credited Ruelas for helping fans see the "real" side of her "and not the Teresa Giudice that everyone's trying to trigger."

"Sort of proud of myself, and thanks to my amazing husband that helped me to get this way. He really calms me down and keeps me very zen, very namaste. So yes, I needed that in my life," she said. "See, God was looking out for me. He's totally my soul mate."

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.