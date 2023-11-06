“RHONJ”'s Teresa Giudice Booed at BravoCon, Says 'I'm Not Leaving 'Til Bravo Fires Me'

The reality star also addressed whether she plans to reconcile with brother Joe Gorga during Sunday's 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' panel

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice in L.A. in May.

Teresa Giudice won’t let the haters stop her from doing her thing.

At BravoCon in Las Vegas on Sunday, the crowd at the Real Housewives of New Jersey panel booed Giudice, 51, continuously, even as she talked about why she dislikes Margaret Josephs and why she thinks Jennifer Aydin is "up her ass."



But Giudice didn’t let public opinion sway her. When asked whether she plans to return to RHONJ, she said, “I'm not leaving ‘til Bravo fires me."



The mother of four also said also did not feel compelled to reconcile with brother Joe Gorga.



“Listen, my parents are not here anymore. So no,” Giudice said. “First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust. Sorry. That chapter is closed with my brother unfortunately. It really is.”

One of the earliest onscreen fights between the Giudice and Gorga, 43, dates back years, when he called her "garbage."

In the seasons since, Giudice has accused Melissa Gorga of both being a gold digger and of cheating on Joe — a rumor that reared its ugly head in the latest RHONJ season.

Melissa maintains that none of what Giudice claims is true.

When Giudice was imprisoned for fraud, the relatives seemed to be on better terms as Melissa and Joe stepped in to help with Giudice’s daughters — a gesture that Giudice has since claimed was all for show.

In 2022, Melissa and her husband decided not to attend Giudice's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas after Teresa betrayed them with the rumors of Melissa’s alleged infidelity.

At the time of the wedding, PEOPLE confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be in attendance.

Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending 48 hours before the ceremony when the false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Giudice and Ruelas's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

Both Melissa and Joe have since spoken out about their move not to attend, with Melissa telling PEOPLE at BravoCon last year that "it's unfortunate" they had to miss the nuptials and she "didn't choose it."

In the third episode of season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa and Melissa argued about Melissa's status as a bridesmaid during fellow cast member Danielle Cabral's mozzarella-making party.

Giudice accused Melissa of not "rooting for" her and her fiancé before asking, "Listen, do you wanna be in the wedding? I mean if you would love to be a bridesmaid."

Melissa responded, "Well, why are you acting like you're doing me a favor?"

"I would love for you to be a bridesmaid in my wedding. I'm being for real," the bride-to-be insisted.

"I would never go back. It's like an ex-boyfriend saying, 'I f----- up. I want you back.' No, you can't f------ have me back," Melissa said.

The entirety of the season was filled with the women exchanging insults while also trying to figure out how to co-exist with one another mid all of the wedding drama — until they ultimately gave up.

"Your whole storyline was me,” Giudice spat at Melissa during part 1 of the RHONJ reunion after wondering how her sister-in-law even made it onto the show in the first place.

“Your whole storyline is talking about your brother in every scene!” Melissa retorted. “You should thank us for giving you something!”

Melissa and Giudice continued to bicker through part 2 of the RHONJ reunion, too, and even went as far as "canceling [their] sister-in-law-ness."

Despite the duo's seeming inability to be in the same room as each other, both Teresa and Melissa will return for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

BravoCon 2023 is taking place through Sunday at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.



