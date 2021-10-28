RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Flashes Engagement Ring While Stepping Out with Fiancé Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is proudly displaying her new bling.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stepped out with fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas Wednesday night in New York City as they attended a sold-out comedy show her brother Joe Gorga performed at Caroline Comedy Club. The couple matched in all-black ensembles, embracing each other before enjoying the show along with other RHONJ costars.

Giudice, 49, got engaged to Ruelas, 46, earlier this month, and a source recently told PEOPLE that the pair are a "great match."

"He's given her the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through. Their life is very peaceful and quiet together. She was always optimistic that she would find love again after her divorce from Joe but I don't think in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would find what she has with Louie," the source says, referencing her split from ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa and Joe, who share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, finalized their divorce last fall. About two months later, in November 2020, PEOPLE confirmed Teresa's new romance.

"They are true soulmates," the source said of Teresa and Ruelas. "The girls love Louie and they were very happy for their mother to be seeing him after everything she has been through. They're totally supportive of the engagement. It's a really special time for all of them."

Ruelas popped the question at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his romantic proposal. A source said, "It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."