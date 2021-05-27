RHONJ Reunion: Teresa Giudice Says She and Her Daughters Sought Therapy After Her Divorce from Joe

Joe Giudice/Instagram Teresa and Joe Giudice with their daughters

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 has come to a close with some final dishing about Teresa Giudice's love life.

During part two of the show's reunion on Wednesday, host Andy Cohen directed much of his questioning at Teresa, regarding her new boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"After you separated, was Louie the first guy that you dated?" Andy asked, referencing Teresa and Joe's divorce last year.

"I mean I was talking to other guys, but like, you know, nothing serious," Teresa, 48, said before revealing that she and Louie say "I love you" to each other and noting that she gets along well with his two teenage sons and ex-wife.

"You've been dating 10 months. Any chance of wedding bells in the future?" asked Andy, 52.

"I don't know what the future holds," Teresa teased.

When asked about ex-husband Joe's cheating rumors, Teresa said she didn't know whether or not he cheated on her while they were married, but said he has never "come clean" to her about it.

"And is Louie the only man you have had sex with outside of Joe Giudice in the last 20 years?" Andy asked, to which Teresa replied, "Yes."

Andy then inquired about how Teresa and Joe's four daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — are handling the divorce, which the former couple finalized in September.

"Gabriella and Audriana, thank god, are good, but Gia and Milania I think they still have deep issues about it," Teresa shared. "So Gia started seeing a therapist and as soon as Milania comes home she's gonna start. And I started seeing a therapist too."

"And what's your goal in seeing a therapist?" the Watch What Happens Live host asked.

"When your kids are going through it, it's important for you to know how to speak to them. I can't just tell them just to get over it and be strong," she said.

Teresa also revealed that her new beau has watched all 11 seasons of RHONJ — for better and for worse.

"Wow, he really got a window into your marriage with Joe Giudice," Andy commented.

"Yeah, he's like, 'I'm gonna treat you like you've never been treated before,'" Teresa said, as Andy added, "Because he has seen how you've been treated."

"I mean it is what it is, I had a past, he has a past," she said.

Andy also dove into some claims made about Louie in the media, including that he "demanded sex four times a day" from his past partners, which Teresa said made them "a perfect match."

After a clip played of Teresa saying she wanted a man to have sex with at least three times a day, she told Andy, "Obviously you can't believe everything you read but, yeah I have found my match."

"I just found out about this one yesterday, our old friend Kim D. came rearing her head, accusing Louie of mistreating past girlfriends and emotional abuse ... what was your reaction to all this?" Andy then asked, referencing former RHONJ cast member Kim DePaola.

"Next question," Teresa said. "I don't talk about sewer rats, sorry."

When Andy brought out drinks for the Housewives to toast to the season's end, he had a very special guest bring Teresa's out — Louie himself.

"Louie, I heard you guys are saying the L-word to each other. What do you love about Teresa?" Andy asked the businessman after he made his surprise entrance. He replied, "She's open and she's real, and she's genuine. Very authentic."

"Where do you see you and Teresa in a year?" Andy further probed.

"Hopefully a lot closer," he said. "Waking up next to each other, hopefully."

When asked to give a toast to the end of season 11, Louie said, "Toast to an ending of one season and hopefully another one with no drama!"