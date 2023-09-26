'RHONJ' Has Paused Filming for 2 Housewives After an Alleged Physical Incident: Sources

"They’ve been falling out all season, but this argument escalated in ways it hadn’t yet," a source tells PEOPLE of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral

The Real Housewives of New Jersey have hit the pause button on filming for two of its stars in the wake of an alleged physical incident.

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have been temporarily suspended from filming the Bravo series while an investigation regarding the two women is under review, PEOPLE confirms.

The reality stars allegedly got into an "altercation" while filming RHONJ at costar Teresa Giudice's home on Thursday. "They’ve been falling out all season, but this argument escalated in ways it hadn’t yet," a source tells PEOPLE.

The exchange started verbally and allegedly became physical when Aydin, 46, pushed Cabral, 38, according to the source. Cabral, in turn, allegedly threw her drink at Aydin. The plastic cup hit Aydin's face, and the back of her earring "cut into the back of her neck," per the source.



As a result of the alleged incident, Aydin and Cabral were suspended from filming for several days, though a second source tells PEOPLE that "nobody knows how long that'll last for."

"Neither filmed this weekend but they have scheduled scenes this week," the second source says.

RHONJ is currently filming its 14th season. Cabral made her debut on the show last season, while Aydin has been on the Bravo series since season 9 in 2018.

Besides Cabral, Aydin and Giudice (a star of the show since its inception in 2009), the series also stars Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda.

Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler are expected to resume their Friends of the franchise roles, like they did in season 13.

Filming for the new season began in August, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Though there was initial speculation that it would feature a cast shakeup in the thick of sister-in-laws Teresa and Melissa's seemingly endless feud, PEOPLE confirmed in July that Bravo made return offers to both women, and the rest of their season 13 costars. A premiere date for season 14 has not yet been announced by Bravo.

While the recent drama seems to be focused around Cabral and Aydin, last season's focus was heavily centered on the Gorga/Giudice family divide.

Years of misunderstandings plus business dealings between Teresa's then-fiancée Luis “Louie” Ruelas and her brother Joe Gorga had put a strain in their relationship, but things only got worse throughout the season when attempts were made to repair it. The season ended with Joe, 43, and Melissa, 44, deciding not to attend Teresa's wedding after it was revealed Teresa, 51, and Louie, 48, had met with Joe behind Melissa's back to tell Teresa's brother about cheating rumors they'd heard involving Melissa (Melissa has vehemently denied the "baseless" allegations).

For that point on, lines were drawn between Teresa and Melissa. The two traded insults on social media and on their respective podcasts. They were even split into separate panels on BravoCon back in October to mitigate the noise.



Things didn't get better by the reunion. Taped in April, the three-parter included plenty of name-calling. And though Melissa and Joe both offered hope they could build a relationship again in the future, Teresa made it clear she never planning on seeing them anymore.



The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed in full on Peacock.



