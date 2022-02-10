RHONJ : Milania Giudice Says She's 'Hurt' After Sister Gia's Fight with Uncle Joe Gorga

Milania Giudice is not holding back her thoughts about the recent fight between her sister Gia Giudice and their uncle, Joe Gorga.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia, 21, got into a massive argument with Joe over previous comments that he made about her dad, Joe Giudice.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Milania, 16, reacts to their fight — and makes it clear that while Gia may have forgiven her uncle, she has yet to do the same.

The drama unfolds right after Teresa Giudice brings up the text message her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas sent earlier in the day, proposing a pizza night with Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga.

"I'm not going to that," Milania states.

"Yeah you are," Gia responds. "There's no reason for you not to."

But Milania is not convinced as she tells Gia, "Obviously I'm hurt over what happened. Seeing him like scream at you when he was saying things about dad, I cannot watch that."

"Then you told me everything that happened," Milania continues, referencing their huge fight. "Like, I would've flipped out."

While Gia and Teresa continue to reassure her that the argument has been resolved, Milania stands firm on her decision.

"Gia and my brother made up," Teresa points out, to which Gia adds, "We said our piece and everyone was meaning to resolve things. But my main thing was, 'Do you really want to hold on to this for so long?'"

"I don't know but like, he hasn't even talked to me," Milania responds.

In a confessional, Gia admits that she can understand where Milania is coming from, noting that her younger sister "has the biggest heart."

"But if you go after your dad — the guy that she loves the most — she is gonna have the biggest grudge against you," she says.

"Listen we all want peace," Teresa tells her daughter. "He's your uncle, he's my only family. You guys gotta just come to a happy medium... let this end."

"You better not force me to do anything," Milania states. "So stop."

During Tuesday's episode of RHONJ, Gia confronted Joe about the previous comments he made, noting that her dad "didn't deserve it." In response, Joe told her, "I'm done with you being disrespectful."

"I am not disrespectful," said Joe as Gia responded, "You're not gonna talk down to me, either."

Later in their argument, Joe revealed, "Here's my problem. I've been dealing with this for 20 years. I don't want to feel like I'm this devil of a man for doing what? I stuck up for my sister. I stuck up for my parents."

Gia chimed in, "Don't bring up my Nana, same with your parents. Why would you ever want to say that about them? ... That's when I walk away."

When they finally came together again, Joe explained his issue with their intense fight. "You, at 21 years old, should be like, 'Yes, I understand,' because you know what? That happened to my sister, but that happened to the [family]," he said.

While Gia understood Joe's sentiment and acknowledged that he had "every right" to take issue with her father for putting Teresa in jail, she argued: "You don't think he's mad at himself? He lives with it every day. He's not even in this country. But it comes to a point where the bashing is just too much."

Gia added, "This is also me defending my sisters, too, because they've been through enough. The jail thing happened five years ago. Let it go under the bridge. I just want, moving forward, for it to just be, like, done."

The pair eventually hugged it out, before Gia revealed she was "going to try to move on" from their blowout argument.

"But it's not just a deep wound with me," she noted. "It's a deep wound with my sisters, too. But hopefully, this is the next baby step in the right direction."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.