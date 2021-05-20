RHONJ 's Melissa Gorga Says She's 'Good' in Her Marriage to Joe: We Needed to 'Tighten It Up'

After enduring a bumpy rough patch, Melissa Gorga is in a good place in her marriage to Joe Gorga.

Speaking to Extra's Rachel Lindsay on Wednesday, Melissa was asked about where she currently stands with Joe. Melissa, 42, said that "they're good" despite revealing during The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season finale that she was uncertain about the pair's future.

"I think especially just watching this season, we're like, 'Wow, okay, we need to tighten it up a little bit,' because the end of the day reality TV is not easy," Melissa said. "It's not easy to share our lives with everyone, but I will say, we're a pretty amazing couple."

"When you have all these other opinions, always getting thrown at you and obviously work takes me to the left while he's to the right, so it's a struggle," she added.

Fans witnessed Melissa and Joe, 41, face ups and downs in their marriage throughout RHONJ's 11th season. In an episode that aired in April, Joe vented to Melissa about the shift in their relationship as she continued to gain more independence.

Jason Koerner/Getty Melissa and Joe Gorga

"I would just like my wife to wait for me and you just walk away like you don't even have a husband," Joe said to Melissa at the time. "From now on, you just go by yourself while I just walk in the back. We used to be so attached and I'm still like that. She's just changed. You turned into this different businesswoman."

Melissa, who opened her Envy boutique in 2016, replied: "If I have a little success in my personal life, it's not against you. Let your wife have a little something that's my own. It doesn't mean I don't love you."

During the season finale that aired earlier this month, Melissa shared her doubts about her marriage in a confessional. "I don't want to die unhappy. I wanna feel fulfilled, not just as a mom," she said.

"I've never seen Joe fight so hard against something that I want," she continued. "So I am feeling really scared about our relationship because I've never felt this exhaustion and feeling of giving up."

Melissa and Joe have been married since 2004. Together, they share daughter Antonia, 15, and sons Gino, 13, and Joey, 10.

The second half of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 11 reunion will air May 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.