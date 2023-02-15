RHONJ : Melissa Can't Believe Teresa Would 'Look in My Eyes and Lie' as Petty Wedding Drama Reopens Wounds

Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice

Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

There seems to be no end in sight for the ongoing family feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice as the two women keep revisiting the past.

During Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa, 43, called out Teresa, 50, for "lying" in front of the women during a mozzarella cheese-making party at new cast member Danielle Cabral's house.

The feud arose after Teresa declared that she wasn't going to do seating arrangements at her upcoming wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas and Margaret Josephs noted that the "that's probably a good idea cause last time you had seating arrangements, no, you had issues."

"[Melissa] was sitting at my table, 'cause she asked to move to the other table," Teresa said of the arrangement at her engagement party last year to Louie, which Margaret was referring to.

Her comment set off Melissa, who asked, "Are you kidding me right now?"

"I swear," Teresa responded, sticking to her remark that she and Melissa had originally been seated at the same table.

Melissa was completely taken aback by her comments and continued to question her sister-in-law while Teresa insisted she didn't "wanna talk about it."

"Hold on," said Melissa, unwilling to let Teresa's claim go unanswered. "I thought right now you would never look in my eyes and lie, but you're gonna say..."

"I'm not lying," Teresa interjected.

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga

RELATED: Melissa Gorga Says She and Husband Joe Gorga Will Leave RHONJ 'When the Time Is Right'

Melissa then recalled the seating arrangement, noting when she and husband Joe Gorga arrived, "there was two tables: you and Louie's family and Dina [Manzo] and your kids at one table, and me and Jennifer [Aydin] and some hairdressers at the other table."

"You even came to me and apologized for not being at your table!" Melissa added.

Teresa continued to deny the accusations and appeared to be offended by Melissa's recollection of the events. "Why wouldn't I want my only brother to sit right next to me?" she asked.

Story continues

"You were horrible to us in New York," Melissa pointed out. "The engagement thing and the wedding thing? If you don't wanna own that either, that's cool."

"Alright. This is why I didn't ask you [to be a bridesmaid]. Let's just put it on the table," Teresa hit back. "It was about Margaret."

Referencing Margaret's actions from last season, in which she repeatedly questioned Louie over rumors regarding his past, Teresa told Melissa: "I felt like you weren't sticking up for me."

That caused Melissa to hit a breaking point, as she told her sister-in-law: "Now you're going to f---ing piss me off." Turning to Margaret, Melissa asked, "How many times did I tell you to shut up about Louie?"

Margaret opened her mouth to chime in, but Melissa forged on, telling Teresa: "I said, 'Why do you keep talking? It's not going to change her mind. She loves him.' So I'm the bad guy? Is that what I just heard?"

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Theo Wargo/Getty

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga

"I'm just telling you how I was feeling," Teresa calmly responded.

But Melissa wasn't finished. "Stop putting it on me! I didn't f---ing do it! I am sick of you putting s--- on me!"

Teresa attempted to argue back by insisting to Melissa, "You started!" — but the mom of three refused to buy it.

"No, this is what's not happening in my life anymore," Melissa yelled back, before adding in a confessional how she seems to always be the one at fault in feuds with Teresa. "Somehow, someway, all roads lead to Melissa. She will never blame herself."

Teresa attempted to smooth things over once more, telling Melissa: "You're my sister-in-law, and to me, family is everything, you know that."

But again, Melissa was not convinced. "Stop saying family, family, family!"

"I'm not saying family, family, family," Teresa argued.

"Don't," Melissa snapped, before the two women stared each other down.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV; Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV

RELATED: Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of 'RHONJ' Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'

Despite the time that had passed since Teresa's engagement party, neither she, nor Melissa, appear to have moved on. Elsewhere in the episode, Teresa's wedding invitations were officially delivered to her guests, with Melissa and husband Joe, 43, inspecting theirs when it arrived.

"It's a nice invitation," Joe said of the translucent plaque seated atop a floral arrangement.

"Yeah," Melissa said. "It's cute."

Joe then broke the ice, telling his wife: "It's going to be an awkward wedding, just like it was in LA."

Earlier in the episode, Melissa revealed that she and Teresa were asked to present together at an awards show in Los Angeles — an experience that she told Joe at the time was "cordial" because "we had a job to do together."

Teresa also spoke about the trip to her fellow RHONJ castmates at the start of Danielle's party. "I was just in California with her and I had a great time with her. Yeah, my brother, I guess he's still hurt from what I said to him in New York, but I said sorry and I don't know what else I can do. I'm in a very happy place right now. He should be happy for me. I've been talking to my therapist."

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources

But, for Joe, being cordial doesn't fix all of the drama. He made it clear to his wife that he was not happy with Teresa at all. "We can't even get on a red carpet together and take a picture. It's sad," he told Melissa of the LA event back in their kitchen.

In a confessional, Joe added that he knows his late parents are "heartbroken" looking down on him and Teresa "saying what a disgrace we have become."

"I am her only brother, you are my wife, and she doesn't even ask you to be in the wedding," Joe said to Melissa. "It's almost like she met him and she went all apes--- again."

Melissa agreed. "Definitely, our relationship has gone backwards. 100%," she said.

In the same confessional, Joe referenced Teresa's ex-husband, Joe Giudice, calling him a "bad seed." The episode then showed a flashback of the men getting into a physical brawl during a 2013 episode of RHONJ.

"Celebrity Apprentice" NephCure Foundation Press Conference

Steve Mack/FilmMagic Teresa and Joe Giudice

"We had a bad seed. That seed is gone. We got a new seed that's germinating," Joe said, alluding to Louie, who he believes only "adds to the fire."

"This is f---ing wack," Joe added in a confessional, before telling Melissa, "Like, I don't want to deal with this anymore. I'm done."

RELATED: RHONJ: Melissa Gorga Hits Back at Louie Ruelas' Claim She's an 'Insecure Woman' amid Family Drama

Tuesday's episode also saw tensions between the women and Jennifer Aydin explode once again, as Margaret confronted Jennifer about the peace they brokered not being "real."

Jennifer also got into a spat over her friendship with Dolores Catania, whom she feuded with last episode over their disagreement on what it means to be a true friend.

"Well, my whole party got shot to s---," concluded Danielle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.