RHONJ : Luis Ruelas Denies Assault Rumor as Teresa Giudice Cries Happy Tears Over Their Romance

Joelle Goldstein
·4 min read

Luis "Louie" Ruelas is putting the rumors about his past relationship to rest — and focusing on his future with Teresa Giudice.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Louie addressed the allegations that recently came to light and denied claims that he beat his ex-fiancée in front of their children.

After being confronted by the other husbands at a dinner, Louie told the group of men, "Yeah, I've had a couple of bad relationships, but I'm sure every guy at this table has a girl that'll talk bad about you, and say something different or opposite of the truth."

When Tiki Barber, who is married to Housewives friend Traci Johnson, asked Louie specifically about the assault allegation, Louie said: "There's no physical violence. There's no truth to that. There's a couple of very angry exes [who are] very thirsty for attention, so no."

Continuing, Louie told the men, "Let me let you in on a little secret: the girl you're referring to, I heard a rumor that she stabbed her husband with a butcher knife ... while I was dating her, [I heard] a rumor about it."

Teresa Giudice and Luis &#39;Louie&#39; Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline&#39;s on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas

RELATED: RHONJ: Teresa Storms Off After Claiming Others 'Want to Sabotage' Her Romance with Luis Ruelas

Despite the allegation, Louie said he stayed with the unidentified woman and almost got engaged to her because "I didn't want to believe it... I was stupid. I don't know man, I wasn't strong."

Though the group of husbands was skeptical of his response, they agreed to give Louie the benefit of the doubt.

"This is a little weird, but Teresa has made up her mind that she wants to stay with Louie," Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, said in a confessional. "And if I want to stay in my sister's life, I'm gonna keep my mouth shut."

He then issued a warning to Louie, telling him, "Listen, there's a lot of s— coming out, but I said to my sister, 'Does he treat you right?' She says yes. But you f— up, I'm gonna find out about that, trust me."

Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas with Melissa and Joe Gorga

RELATED: RHONJ: Gia Giudice Thinks Mom Teresa Is 'Moving Too Fast' in Relationship with Luis Ruelas

Elsewhere in the episode, Teresa, 49, prepared for her one-year anniversary celebration with Louie. As she got ready for their date in her bathroom, with daughters Gabriella and Gia by her side, Teresa started to talk about her relationship.

"Can you believe it's been a year?" she asked her daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

"You were very excited when you first met Louie," Gabriella, 18, pointed out.

But Gia, who has previously voiced her concerns about her mother's relationship, had other thoughts: "It went by fast," she said. "I was very skeptical."

"He had a past relationship that was not good but you can't go based on that," Teresa responded. "Because if you look at me, I went away [to jail.]"

"But that means nothing," Gia, 21, argued back. "You didn't go to jail because you did it ... and you didn't look like a psychopath."

Teresa continued to rave about Louie, telling her daughters how he's "an amazing guy."

"You guys know, otherwise, I wouldn't be doing this," the mom of four said. "Your mom's pretty smart. And you guys see how he treats me. Isn't he great, guys? He's like the best guy ever. I love him. I really do."

"[You're] definitely happier now than before," Gia noted, before adding in a confessional, "Honestly, my mom and our family have been through a lot. It's just so nice to see her so in love and so happy after she was alone for so long."

Teresa then began to cry, explaining that she was getting emotional because "I think my parents have really sent him to me. I did ask my parents and then that week, I met Louie."

Teresa's mom, Antonia Gorga, died in March 2017, while her father, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2020. Following their deaths, Teresa met Louie while vacationing on the Jersey Shore. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in November 2020 and their engagement was announced in October 2021.

Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice

RELATED: RHONJ Midseason Trailer Teases Drama with Teresa's Fiancé and Jennifer Aydin Marital Woes

For their one-year anniversary celebration, which was filmed in July 2021, Louie surprised Teresa with a romantic sunset cruise. He arranged for a private saxophonist to perform on the boat before gifting Teresa a scroll that listed all the reasons why he loved her.

"You, Teresa, are my soulmate and I want to spend the rest of my life with you," Louie told her on the cruise, to which Teresa responded, "I love you, thank you... That was so beautiful."

"In the year that we have been together, I've never been shown so much love before in my life," Teresa added in a confessional. "Louie is my dream come true."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

