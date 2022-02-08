RHONJ 's Jennifer Aydin Admits She Regrets Her Nose Job: 'I'm Officially Done with Surgeries'

Julie Mazziotta
·2 min read
RHONJ
RHONJ

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs arguing at the party

Jennifer Aydin says she's "officially done" with plastic surgery after getting a chin implant and nose job.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, admitted that she "regretted" the two surgeries after a castmate bashed her nose job during the show's season premiere.

In the episode, which aired Feb. 1, fellow Housewife Jackie Goldschneider saw Aydin's results and said, "her nose looks terrible."

"That looks terrible," Goldschneider said to Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Traci Johnson. "I'm sorry. It's bad."

Josephs defended Aydin, telling Goldschneider, "No, that's not nice. Oh, that's a bit mean," but Goldschneider replies: "I don't care. Her nose looks bad. I think she was beautiful before this."

The Instagram fan account @BravoHousewives posted a clip of the conversation on Monday, which led Aydin to respond and admit that she didn't like her results either.

"Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day. The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant," she wrote in the comments of the post.

Jennifer Aydin
Jennifer Aydin

bravohousewives/instagram Jennifer Aydin

"Just like all of you, I was not happy with my nose job either. When you get plastic surgery, even though you know it's a risk, you assume that you're going to be happy with the results, which I wasn't."

Aydin had the chin implant removed a few days before they filmed the episode, and said that the nose job has "since settled in nicely, but I do regret it."

RELATED VIDEO: Here's What Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania Think of New RHONJ Friend Traci Johnson

"What can I do? I just have to make the best of it and keep pushing forward ... I'm officially done with surgeries!"

"So try to be kind while you watch my healing process, in more ways than one," Aydin added. "It wasn't easy to share…any of it 🙏🏻."

RELATED: Which Stars Are Honest About Their Plastic Surgery? 22 Celebs Open Up About Going Under the Knife

Along with her facial changes this season, Aydin also told PEOPLE that viewers will see a change to her drinking habits. After a pool party last season where she was visibly drunk, the reality star decided to cut out alcohol.

"If you know me in real life, you would know that I really am not a big drinker. It's just that when I do drink, I don't know my limits, obviously," she said. "And sometimes, it catches stuff with me before I notice."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Red Cross sends six nurses to Nunavut for worst outbreak of COVID-19

    IQALUIT, Nunavut — The Canadian Red Cross has sent six nurses to Nunavut as the territory continues to experience its worst outbreak of COVID-19 to date. Nunavut Health Minister John Main says the nurses will be sent to communities with the most cases of COVID-19. Main says his department is also working to recruit more nurses to make up for a shortage across the territory. Dr. Michael Patterson, who is chief public health officer, says COVID-19 has reached the High Arctic community of Resolute

  • Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Chris Kattan Celebrity Big Brother madness

    Was Chris Kattan channelling Dan Gheesling? Does he even know who Dan Gheesling is? The host weighs in.

  • Factbox-Key contenders for Philippines' 2022 presidential election

    Campaigning kicked off in the Philippines on Tuesday ahead of an election on May 9 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is limited to a single term, by law. The namesake of the late dictator, Marcos, 64, is a former governor, congressman and senator who has emerged as a clear frontrunner in opinion polls. Since returning to the Philippines in 1991 from exile after his father's overthrow, the Marcos family has sought to rebuild an image tainted by the elder Marcos' often brutal rule and the plunder of billions of dollars of wealth.

  • Harry Jowsey had a very different response to Khloé Kardashian dating rumours

    Too Hot To Handle's Harry Jowsey has now responded to Khloe Kardashian dating rumours, and it's quite different from what the KUWTK star said.

  • Sister Wives ' Robyn Brown Gets Emotional Discussing Kody's Strained Relationships: 'Makes Me Angry'

    "I just don't know why they're not figuring this stuff out," Robyn Brown said of husband Kody Brown's other marriages on Sister Wives

  • Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb FaceTimed Garth Brooks on ‘Today’—And He Picked Up!

    Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb wished Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday with a FaceTime call on live TV, and to everyone’s surprise, he answered.

  • Heather Dubrow's Daughter Kat, 15, Comes Out as a Lesbian — 2 Years After Sister Max Came Out as Bi

    "All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy," says Heather Dubrow

  • Kanye West and Julia Fox Are Reportedly in an Open Relationship: ‘Their Bond Transcends Typical Norms’

    Kanye West going out with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones doesn't mean his relationship with Julia Fox is over at all, Page Six reports. Multiple sources say they're in an open relationship.

  • Lala Kent Says Bravo 'Rewards' Her Financially for 'Confrontation' on Vanderpump Rules

    Lala Kent said Vanderpump Rules rewards her "for confrontation and speaking up" while the cameras are rolling

  • Black Reel Awards Announces This Year’s Honorary Award Recipients; Halle Berry And Laurence Fishburne Among The Winners

    In recognition of their contributions to the world of entertainment, the executive committee of the Black Reel Awards is pleased to announce the recipients for honorary awards this year. Two-time Black Reel Award winner and director of the new movie, Bruised, Halle Berry will receive the prestigious Vanguard Award for her tireless and inspiring work […]

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay

    ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics. Boe, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win in 1 hour, 6 seconds. “With the 2-kilometer course here, I knew it

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Olympic dad goes viral for NSFW interview after daughter's historic gold medal

    When your daughter wins her country's first-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics, you can say whatever you want.

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the