Rhone Taking on Men’s Mental Health Discussion

Rhone is doing its part to start a conversation around men and mental health.

On June 1, the men’s wear brand will team with Men’s Health magazine to launch (Men)tal Healthy, a new campaign and collaboration intended to spotlight the topic.

More from WWD

During the month, the two will run a social media campaign asking men to share their mental health journeys on Instagram. In addition, Rhone has created a limited-edition T-shirt whose sales will benefit the Mental Health America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mental illness.

According to data from Mental Health America, less than a quarter of those participating in its screening program — a survey to help indicate if a person is experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition — are men. In addition, more than 70 percent of men who did take the survey scored moderate or severe for a mental healthy condition and more than 60 percent of them have never received treatment or support.

The Men’s Health x Rhone (Men)tal Healthy T-shirt, which was manufactured by Active Apparel Group, which donated the fabric, sewing and printing of the item, features the campaign logo on the front. It will retail for $38 and is available on the Rhone web site in two different colors. All of the net proceeds from the sales of the shirt will go to Mental Health America.

“As a brand that’s committed to helping shed the stereotype of men’s mental health, and as someone who’s had personal experiences with mental health, we’re proud to team up with Men’s Health, Mental Health America and Active Apparel Group on this campaign to encourage an open dialogue around the issue,” said Kyle McClure, cofounder and chief product officer of Rhone. “Any way we can use our platform as a company to demonstrate the strength it takes to confront mental health issues is a cause I am willing to do anything for.”

“Mental Health is an increasingly important content pillar for us, and one that we hope becomes as synonymous with the idea of ‘health’ as fitness and nutrition have been historically,” said Richard Dorment, editor in chief of Men’s Health. “Rhone has been an incredible partner in helping to make this a reality. Together, our shared goal is to destigmatize mental wellness.”

Story continues

In addition to the campaign, Rhone and Men’s Health are working with Evryman, an online support group for men, to host a free Men’s Wellness Summit virtually on June 3 that will feature a panel discussion on the mental health issues. Among the participants at the four-hour program are Joe Hawley, a former NFL lineman and founder the Hart Collective; Brian MacKenzie, president of the Health and Human Performance Foundation; Dr. Myles Spar, national medical director of Vault Health, Owen Marcus and Lukas Krump, cofounders of Evryman, and others.

“Too often, men avoid talking about mental health when they’re struggling. We’re thrilled that Rhone has decided to partner with us and has committed to normalizing these conversations,” said Paul Gionfriddo, president and chief executive officer of Mental Health America. “Men’s Health and Rhone are encouraging men to talk in the open about how they’re doing and that will go a long way toward the shared goal of improving mental health for all.”

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.