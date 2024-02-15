“RHOM” Star Lisa Hochstein's Boyfriend Joey Showers Her with Roses in Over-the-Top Valentine's Day 'Surprise'

Lisa and Joey began dating in February 2023 after her May 2022 separation from her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein

Lisa Hochstein/Instagram Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden

Lisa Hochstein's boyfriend pulled out all the stops this Valentine's Day!

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 41, shared the extravagant surprise she received from Joey Glidden in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, the Bravolebrity could be seen wearing a red heart-shaped top and white pants as Joey led her to her surprise. The couple stopped for a cocktail that was made ready for their arrival before heading to the backyard.

Lisa Hochstein/ Instagram Lisa Hochstein's boyfriend Joey Glidden surprises her on 'Valentine's Day'

Glidden, who had photographers and videographers in tow, set up a small table decorated with scattered rose petals, candles and crystal votives in front of a giant heart constructed with hundreds of red roses.

In an Instagram Reel shared to her account, Lisa could be seen swooping a strand of hair behind her shoulder and taking a sip of wine out of a glass.

"Happy Valentine’s Day lovers! 🥰❣️❣️," she captioned the post. "what an amazing set up."

Lisa began dating her current love in February 2023, less than a year into her separation from ex Lenny Hochstein. Lisa and Lenny, 57, began dating in 2007 and married in 2009 before going on to welcome their children, Logan and Elle.

Days after Lenny filed for divorce in May 2022, he went public with his romance with now-fiancée Katharina Mazepa, sparking rumors of infidelity though he's insisted that he's never been unfaithful to Lisa.



When Lenny and Katharina announced the news of their engagement in July 2023, the reality star shared her two cents and reacted to the news in a brief statement shared to her Instagram Story.

“Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” she wrote.

Courtesy Jahmar Amani

In contrast to her discord with Lenny, Lisa has spoken highly about her new relationship, calling Glidden a "great guy" who has been "super supportive of me."



“[He] has empathy, he cares,” she told Entertainment Tonight, adding that her new beau “wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship.”

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.



