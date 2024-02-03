“RHOM” Guerdy Abraira Says Over 300 Women Have Reached Out Following Her Breast Cancer Journey

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star is inspiring others to prioritize their health

Guerdy Abraira/Instagram RHOM Star Guerdy Abraira

The Real Housewives of Miami cast member Guerdy Abraira is inspiring other women to prioritize their health and share their stories since publicly revealing she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Friday, the 46-year-old appeared as a guest on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast where she opened up about the outpouring of support she has received from women after being vulnerable with her health issues.

Abraira, who is now cancer-free, placed the number at over 300 individuals.

“I've been counting, I think I'm up to 305 of people who have told me like, ‘I didn't want to do it,’ ” she told Casey.

Her statement was in response to the podcaster saying that her openness and awareness can “save so many women's lives” by helping others gain the courage to get routinely tested.

Jason Koerner/Getty Guerdy Abraira, RHOM

Abraira admitted that she has not yet been able to read all of the “thousands and thousands” of DMs she’s received, but she feels the impact. She added that even people who had never watched RHOM before are now tuning in because of how her story resonated with them.

“My sister had cancer and I just got diagnosed so we're watching it together. And at first we didn't want to watch but then we watched it and you actually pulled us through it,” the Bravo star said, recounting what a viewer had told her.

Sara Jaye/Getty Guerdy Abraira

With Abraira acting as a beacon of hope for new and existing fans, Casey added that her story was truly a “blessing.”

The Miami resident revealed that she found out about the diagnosis prior to filming, so she made the decision to share it on the television show.

“I had a blind spot, because I didn't know that my cancer was going to integrate into storyline issues,” she said.

Aware that she had a platform to share her experience, she reflected on those who don’t.

Zach Dilgard/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Guerdy Abraira RHOM S4 Reunion

“A lot of people are holding it in and going through it alone, or just with their families. And it's an uncomfortable situation. And that's not right. And we need it as a community,” Abraira said. “If anything, I hope people watch the show and say, I will never ask questions. When someone tells me I have cancer, I will hug this person and say, ‘What do you need me to do?’ I will drop everything. I will show up for them and support them the right way.”

Abraira also recalled how she “was in St. Barts living my best life” when she got the life-changing news, and said since being cancer-free, she’s learned to be “selfish” with herself.

“I put me first and my family first. And I just do whatever the hell I want,” she said.

The RHOM star added, “Everything is meant to be in life. And this is where I need to be right now. So I'm very happy. I'm cancer free… Six months, you know, is like a big deal. So every time it's like, oh, you know, but you know, I'm doing everything I need to do to hopefully stay healthy. And I was in God's hands.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently airing on Bravo.



