RHOM 's Alexia Echevarria Says Lea Black 'Isn't Real — She Wanted a Cameo Moment'

Alexia Echevarria has some thoughts about her The Real Housewives of Miami costar Lea Black.

At BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, the reality star, 55, told PEOPLE that the OG Miami Housewife "wanted a cameo moment" on the upcoming season of the series.

However, Alexia has reservations about Lea returning to the show on a full-time basis.

"The thing is that I don't think she's real. I don't think she's the same person that you guys see on TV," she shared. "She's funny, witty, this and that, but I think that [on] these shows, you need more than that."

"You need a person, you need a woman that knows about friendships and knows how to be a friend and knows how to have a disagreement with someone and then not go behind their back and try to mess up their entire life," she continued. "Just be like a girl, say, 'Okay, we didn't agree, but we can move on and not keep on and keep on and keep on.' I think she doesn't get that."

Alexia also believes that Lea never made real communication with her fellow Housewives.

"The truth is, we were never so connected to begin with. Not only me. I can speak for her and many other girls, and there was never that connection," she explained. "And in these shows, the viewers and everyone else wants to see that there's a real friendship…So I feel like her just coming back, I don't really think she has anything to contribute."

On Sunday, the new trailer for the upcoming fifth season of The Real Housewives of Miami was unveiled at BravoCon.

The teaser flashed back to star Lisa Hochstein's tumultuous relationship with now-estranged husband Lenny Hochstein as it was portrayed on the show over the years.

What the reality star once described as a modern fairy tale abruptly ended with a "blindsided" Lisa learning that Lenny confirmed to the press in May that he had filed for divorce and was in a new relationship with model Katharina Mazepa.

"In the blink of an eye, my life changed," Lisa, 40, said through tears in the clip. "I'm losing my best friend, I'm losing my husband — to another woman."

She later revealed to her fellow Housewives: "My trainer dropped me, by the way. Because Lenny has him training the mistress." Then she tells Lenny in a phone call, "You bring that girl anywhere near my f---ing kids, there's gonna be a huge f---ing problem, do you understand me?"

Lea dropped by to deliver some hard truths to Lisa: "I know you want to make it work, I know you'd love to see you guys back together — that's not gonna happen."

The season will also feature some more old-world Russian beauty tips from sophomore Housewife Julia Lemigova, post-engagement bliss for Dr. Nicole Martin and a glamorous group vacation to Baha Mar, Bahamas.

Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola and Guerdy Abraira return as full-time Housewives with Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton once again appearing as Friends of the franchise.

The Real Housewives of Miami originally aired on Bravo from 2011 to 2013 and was canceled before eventually being revived for a fourth season on Peacock in 2021.

Seasons 1–4 of The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed exclusively on Peacock ahead of the season premiere on Dec. 8. BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.