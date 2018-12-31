Rhode Island races past MTSU in 2nd half for 72-63 win

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) -- Jeff Dowtin scored 17 points with four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Rhode Island beat Middle Tennessee 72-60 on Sunday in the first matchup between the two schools.

Dana Tate contributed 15 points and six rebounds and Fatts Russell scored 11 with five assists for the Rams.

Russell made a pair of free throws to put Rhode Island (7-5) on top 45-44 and the Rams never trailed again. Russell's free throws were part of a 24-3 run over an almost 7-minute span, and Dana Tate's 3-pointer with 7:50 left made it 60-47.

Antonio Green scored 26 points, and Donovan Sims added 15 points for the Blue Raiders (3-10) now losers of nine straight. Middle Tennessee's opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game during the losing streak.

Dowtin now has 306 assists for his career and needs 18 more to tie Preston Murphy (1995-99) for 10th place in program history.