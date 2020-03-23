Rhode Island Postpones Primary Election From April to June 2 Amid Coronavirus

Rhode Island is delaying its April 28 presidential primary election to June 2, the state’s governor announced on Monday.

“Last week, the Board of Elections requested that the presidential primary election be postponed from April 28 to June 2 and that the election take place primarily by mail ballot. I am following the advice of the Board of Elections, and will sign an executive order to do this,” Gov. Gina Raimondo announced on Twitter.

In addition to Connecticut, Indiana and Maryland, Rhode Island is the latest state to delay its presidential primary election to June 2 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Those states will hold primaries alongside the District of Columbia, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Raimondo’s announcement comes alongside the governor’s order that all “recreational and entertainment facilities,” as well as “close-contact business – gyms, fitness centers, hair salons, nail salons” and dine-in restaurants in Rhode Island must close by 5 p.m. on Monday. Further, anyone returning to Rhode Island via airplane must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days after their return.

“The impact this virus is having on our economy is devastating. I want you all to know that I start every meeting by asking what we’ll need to do to reopen our economy. I don’t want things to be like this a moment longer than necessary,” Raimondo wrote.

