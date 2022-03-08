RHOD 's Stephanie Hollman Says Son Chance Was Injured While Saving Their Pup During Dog Attack

Stephanie Hollman

Stephanie Hollman is grateful that her two babies are okay.

The Real Housewives of Dallas cast member shared on Instagram that her son Chance, 10, was injured after saving their canine companion, Biscuit, from being attacked by a bigger dog.

Alongside a picture of her son in the emergency room and a photo of her dog, Hollman, 41, told her followers she is thankful the two are in good care.

"Double ER visit tonight for Chance and Biscuit," Hollman wrote in the caption. "Chance jumped in the middle of a large dog attacking biscuit and pried the dogs jaws open to save biscuits life. Chance walked away with puncture wounds on his hand and Biscuit is in the ER having surgery at the moment."

The reality star concluded that, despite the "extremely stressful evening," she is "so grateful they are both safe ❤️."

After learning about the incident, her fellow Bravo stars and fans sent their best wishes to her son in the comments section and praised him for his bravery.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wrote, "That is so scary!! Chance is such a brave Hero! Sending prayers and love to both for a speedy recovery 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️👧🏼."

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge also added, "Oh No. im so sorry 😢 what a brave boy you have. Get better soon," while Peggy Tanous simply commented, "🙏🙏🙏 Chance is a hero!"

The former model shares two kids — Chance and Cruz, 8 — with her husband Travis and has been on RHOD since its premiere in 2016.

In 2018, Hollman opened up to PEOPLE about her life as a working mom, admitting that her kids would "act up" when she was filming for the show because they knew she "really can't discipline them" during work hours.

On the flip side, however, she said, "My kids like hanging out with me. I'm fun. We are ridiculous together. I will play in forts with them. I think that's my best parenting quality."