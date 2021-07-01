RHOD 's Kameron Westcott Mourns Death of 13-Year-Old English Bulldog, Chunk

Kameron westcott/ instagram

Kameron Westcott is mourning the loss of her four-legged companion.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Dallas star, 38, shared the sad news that her 13-year-old English Bulldog, Chunk, had died.

In honor of the pup, she posted a sweet tribute on Instagram, filled with footage from the day he was brought home until the end of his life.

"Yesterday, we lost our beloved English Bulldog, Chunk," she captioned the post, adding that she had given the dog to her husband Court Westcott as a wedding present. "He was with us for 13 years, bulldogs are only supposed to live for around 8 years."

She continued, "He was a special dog and huge part of our family. He was our wild child but a great protector of our family and brought us so much joy. Like the rest of our family, he really loved food (especially @SparkleDogFood), road trips, going to Montecito in the summer, skateboarding, skin-boarding on the beach (in his younger years) and chilling out. He was such a good boy and we will miss him so much!!"

"Chunk we love you and are so thankful that we got to be a part of your life and you will never be forgotten!!" she concluded. "Go find your brother Louis on the rainbow bridge!!"

Westcott's Yorkshire terrier Louis died in September 2019 at the age of 15½. Louis had been with her since she was 21 years old and in college.

After Louis died, Westcott opened up to PEOPLE about how she was keeping his memory alive as a mascot for her SparkleDog food brand.

Kameron Westcott

"His spirit definitely lives on with SparkleDog," said Westcott, who had previously spent years creating custom dog clothing for Louis. "The whole product was for him, and he's right there on the package!"

At the time, the entrepreneur urged anyone with a pet to cherish the moments they have.

"Take as many pictures as you can. Enjoy the moments, 'cause you never know when it's your last kiss," she said. "I [gave] him a kiss every single time I left town. But I was flying to New York right before his death, and this was the only time I didn't give him a kiss — the only time. And now he's gone. That's what was so hard."