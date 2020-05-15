RHOD' s Kameron Westcott Lists Pink Mansion that is 'Full of Memories' for $5 Million — See Inside

Kameron Westcott’s Dallas mansion — decked out in her signature pink — is now up for grabs.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 37, and her husband, Court Westcott recently listed their home in the upscale Highland Park neighborhood for $5.125 million.

The 7,400 square-foot Tuscan-style house features touches of pink throughout, including an office near the entrance painted in a cotton candy hue, a portrait of Marilyn Monroe blowing a bubble in the dining area and vases full of pink flowers in the kitchen.

“Kameron has built a pink empire in this house that everyone loves to escape into for just a minute to be refreshed from this crazy world,” the Westcott’s realtor and longtime friend, Kelli Macatee of Compass, tells PEOPLE. “I know they are excited for what the future holds and will now build memories into the walls and foundation of a new home in the Dallas area.”

Milton at Shoot2Sell Photography

Milton at Shoot2Sell Photography

Milton at Shoot2Sell Photography

The mansion, built by George Lewis in 2008, also features a fully retractable wall of windows in the living room that leads out to a Mediterranean-inspired outdoor space, complete with a kitchen, fireplace, pool and spa.

Milton at Shoot2Sell Photography

Milton at Shoot2Sell Photography

Milton at Shoot2Sell Photography

The upper level contains a master suite and adorable rooms for Westcott’s daughter Hilton, 9, and son Cruise, 6. Downstairs, a screening room is decked out with plush leather chairs and red carpeting.

Julie Covington at Shoot2Sell Photography

Julie Covington at Shoot2Sell Photography

Julie Covington at Shoot2Sell Photography

“As we know, a home is more than just the walls and a roof, but a space full of memories and milestones,” Macatee says. “Kameron and Court are leaving the home [they] custom built. Not just the amazing floor plan and very special features, but the home they brought babies into, the home they built businesses in, the home they built friendships in, the home they lived life in.”

Kelli Macatee Kameron Westcott and Kelli Macatee at an event

“This is the start of a new and exciting chapter for the Westcott family,” she adds of the family’s upcoming move. “It's particularly fun for me because I grew up with Court and it's so fun to watch his marriage blossom and bloom. He gets a twinkle in his eye when he watches Kam be Kam.”