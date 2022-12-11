Rhod Gilbert shares optimistic update on stage four cancer diagnosis

Rhod Gilbert has given fans an update on his health, revealing that he has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

In July, the comedian announced that he was undergoing treatment for cancer at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, a hospital which he had previously raised funds for.

At the time, he commended the NHS care he was receiving as “incredible”.

The 54-year-old has given fans an update on his health during a recent interview with BBC Radio Wales.

“I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day,” he said.

Gilbert went on to recall the symptoms he suffered prior to his diagnosis, stating that he had been forced to cancel shows because they had been so severe.

“I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn’t breathe,” he said.

“I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it.”

Gilbert explained that the symptoms became progressively worse while he was fundraising for Velindre Cancer Centre in Cuba.

In May, he noticed “lumps started popping up in places they shouldn’t be”.

"I can't imagine there's a better place in the world to be treated." 🧡



Rhod Gilbert chats to Eleri Siôn about his treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre and plans to get back trekking. pic.twitter.com/VVLfSbXt38 — BBC Radio Wales (@BBCRadioWales) December 9, 2022

“It turns out I’ve got stage four cancer,” he said. “I also caught Covid on that walk as well. I came home with cancer and Covid from a Velindre fundraising trek… the irony of that! I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient.”

The comedian praised the care he has received, revealing that he has gone through chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. Although, he is yet to find out if the treatment “has worked”.

He also suggested that he may be working on material for future shows.

“The things people say when they find out you’ve got cancer… people panic. There’s a lot of humour in it,” he said.

“Hopefully I’m going to jot it all down and one day bring it to the stage.”