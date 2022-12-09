Rhod Gilbert: Comedian optimistic about cancer recovery

Rhod Gilbert presented the Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales from 2006 to 2019

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has said he is feeling positive and is recovering day-by-day from cancer.

In July, the 53-year-old from Carmarthen revealed he was receiving treatment at Velindre Cancer Hospital Centre in Cardiff.

Feeling "terribly poorly" and issues with his throat forced him to turn his stand-up show Book of John into a DVD tour.

"I hope that 2023 is a better year and I can start having fun again," he said.

Speaking to Eleri Sion on BBC Radio Wales, Gilbert revealed how he recorded his show in Cardiff's Millennium Centre at the start of April but "straight after that I was struggling".

"I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn't breathe," he said.

"I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn't get to the bottom of it."

The comedian said his problems started to worsen while fundraising in Cuba for the charity he now receives care from.

"In May, I noticed lumps started popping up in places they shouldn't be. It turns out I've got Stage 4 cancer.

"I also caught Covid on that walk as well. I came home with cancer and Covid from a Velindre fundraising trek... the irony of that! I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient."

A stand-up comedy tour in October was held in aid of Velindre after Gilbert revealed his illness on Facebook in the summer.

https://www.facebook.com/RhodGilbert/posts/pfbid0v6MN5BYvjRxrG41PvthfR6DThfuC5wHFnjfKzyZysuzBpW6VNo2adxdpJLzonwhDl

Gilbert previously raised money for Velindre by climbing Kilimanjaro in 2013 and "can't imagine there's a better place in the world to be treated".

He added: "The care I'm having is beyond words."

He said he has undergone chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery but does not know whether "it has worked".

"I'm feeling happy, positive and optimistic. I'm feeling good and feel like I'm recovering day-by-day."

Story continues

Despite postponing the remainder of his stand-up tour, he did hint that more may come.

"Some days I'm well enough to do a bit of writing and I've got a feeling when I've got through all this there'll be a show in it.

"The things people say when they find out you've got cancer... people panic. There's a lot of humour in it.

"Hopefully I'm going to jot it all down and one day bring it to the stage."