RHOC's Alexis Bellino and Fiancé Andy Bohn Have 'Lovingly Chosen to Separate' After 3-Year Engagement

The pair went public with their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in December 2020

Alexis Bellino/Instagram Alexis Bellino and Andy Bohn attend WE tv celebrates the premiere of 'Marriage Boot Camp' on October 10, 2019

Alexis Bellino and her fiancé Andy Bohn are going their separate ways.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 46, and Bohn are ending their engagement three years after he proposed in December 2020.

“Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” Bellino tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another. We recognize that it’s in our best interest to pursue separate paths.”

She continued, “We kindly ask for your thoughts and prayers for both of our families as we navigate through this breakup, especially considering the recent lost of my mother.”

In addition to the statement, the former reality star shared a motivational quote with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, which read, “I truly believe that every single person has to go through something that absolutely destroys them so they can figure out who they really are."

The split, which was first reported by Page Six, comes one month after the death of Bellino's mother Penelope.

“🦋🦋Momma, you are finally free. You can walk again, cook, dance, hold a glass, talk, hug, laugh…you are out of that horrible body that kept you prisoner for the past three years,” she wrote in a touching Instagram tribute. “You put up the strongest fight I’ve ever seen.”

“My promise to you is that I will make sure the UCLA brain donor program finds out what robbed you of your beautiful life at such a young age, and we will help others so that your torture was not in vain,” she continued. “You light up every room, even when you could no longer speak the nursing staff still said you were their favorite, and that’s because your energy is infectious.”

Bellino also opened up about experiencing grief following her mother’s death, sharing, “The hole in my heart feels unbearable and like it will never repair. I’m numb and still in disbelief that you’re really gone. I don’t know how I will ever be myself again, and I hope the tears stop.”





“But the last nine days of watching you struggle was almost just as excruciating,” she added. “You are forever my favorite person and my best friend. In your words, ‘death is simply another form of living.’ I’ll see you again, and you better show me signs from the other side. I love you to the moon and back, momma. 💔🦋🦋#rip”

Bellino first went public with Bohn in February 2019, sharing a photo of the pair embracing in Los Angeles Rams shirts before the Super Bowl. "Love is in the air," the reality star hashtagged the Instagram post's caption.

She called the film producer in another hashtag, "My forever."

Alexis Bellino/instagram Alexis Bellino and Andy Bohn

In December 2020, Bellino and Bohn announced their engagement with an Instagram photo of the two kissing as she flashed an engagement ring on her finger.

"One good thing actually came out of 2020," she captioned the shot at the time. "Yes, @acbohnz. I'm all YOURS. #engaged."

Bellino finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jim Bellino in 2018. The pair, who were married for 13 years, share three children: son James, 17 and twins Miles and Mackenna, 15.



