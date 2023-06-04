'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Reunites with Ex-Husband David: 'Never Know Who You're Going to Run Into'

The pair — who share daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline — filed for divorce in December 2017 after 17 years of marriage

Shannon Beador/Instagram

It looks like the O.C. is a small world after all!

Shannon Beador bumped into a familiar face while out at The Quiet Woman restaurant and bar Saturday night — her ex-husband David Beador.

“You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm 😳,” The Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned her Instagram selfie with her ex.

Shannon’s RHOC costars also commented on their reunion, including Tamra Judge who jokingly wrote, “I guess I left too soon 😳.”

“Awe your girls will be happy 🔥,” Vicki Gunvalson said, referring to the pair’s three daughters: Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18.

“What a night 💋,” commented Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Taylor Armstrong — who is making history as the first Housewife to move franchises.

After separating in September 2017, Shannon, 59, filed for divorce from David, 58, three months later following 17 years of marriage.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon exclusively told PEOPLE ahead of revealing the news to her RHOC costars while filming the season 12 reunion in October 2017.

“I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties,” she continued. “You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

