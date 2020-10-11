RHOC 's Kelly Dodd Marries Fox News' Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd/Instagram

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are married!

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 45, and Fox News correspondent, 60, tied the knot in an "intimate" ceremony in Santa Rosa, California. Guests shared photos from the event on social media, including a photo of the bride dressed in a black dress.

"I'm so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!" the Bravo star announced.

PEOPLE broke the news of Dodd’s relationship in August 2019. The couple met earlier that summer through Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer at a party in the Hamptons.

Months later, Leventhal popped the question to the Bravo personality with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring in New York City, where he filled his apartment with flowers and champagne.

“I’m beyond excited for our future together,” she told PEOPLE in November 2019. “Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery,”

“He said this amazing speech about our love and then got down on one knee and pulled out this giant ring,” Dodd said of her joyous surprise. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Leventhal added, “I feel like the luckiest guy on earth.”

At the time, the couple was already eyeing Oct. 10, 2020, as their wedding date.

Towards the end of September, the couple both commemorated one major step in their engagement: getting their marriage license!

"We got our marriage license today!!! I’m so excited to marry my ride or die @rickleventhal ❤️❤️❤️❤️10/10/20," Dodd captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Leventhal sharing a kiss.

"License in hand! Thank you my love for making me so happy... Here we come 10/10/2020 ❤️" Leventhal wrote alongside a snap of himself and Dodd wearing face masks and posing with the license.

Days ahead of her wedding, Dodd opened up about what their special day would be like, telling Bravo Insider that the ceremony would be "intimate" amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

